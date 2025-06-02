Veteran actor Anupam Kher announces his fourth book, Different But No Less, inspired by real-life experiences and linked to his upcoming film Tanvi The Great, releasing July 18.

Veteran actor and motivational speaker Anupam Kher has announced his fourth book titled 'Different But No Less.'

Best known for his inspiring journey both on and off screen, Kher took to his Instagram to share the news. The actor posted a video, calling the book "very special." The book is based on his real-life experiences.

The actor, who has earlier penned 'The Best Thing About You Is You,' 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly,' and 'Your Best Day Is Today,' described Different But No Less as another self-help and motivational book.

"My motivational books come from my own experiences of life...What my life experiences teach me is what I put in a book," read a part of his caption.

The book shares the story behind his upcoming film Tanvi The Great, and how he faced several challenges while making it. "This book is not about storms. It's about sailing through them. It's about not letting anyone else get affected by your own predicament," Kher said in the video.

Speaking about the message of the book, Kher added, "It's about putting your faith in your own self to the test. It's about optimism and hope. It's about finding your way through the chaos. It's about following the greatest GPS God has gifted us--our heart."

The book will be available in stores soon.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of his directorial 'Tanvi The Great' on July 18. The film stars Karan Tacker, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, and Iain Glen. It also features sound design by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty. The film is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC.