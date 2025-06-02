- Home
- Entertainment
- Hrithik-Kiara to Sidharth-Janhvi: 7 Fresh Bollywood duos ready to spark magic on screen
Hrithik-Kiara to Sidharth-Janhvi: 7 Fresh Bollywood duos ready to spark magic on screen
Bollywood's buzzing with new on-screen couples! From Sidharth-Janhvi to Shahid-Tripti, see which fresh pairings are set to ignite the screen.
| Published : Jun 02 2025, 06:02 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor
Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor star in Param Sundari. Fans eagerly await their on-screen romance.
27
Ahan Pandey and Ananya Panday
Ahan Pandey and Ananya Panday will be seen in the film Sayara, directed by Mohit Suri.
37
Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur
Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur are set to appear in Son of Sardaar 2, the sequel to the 2012 film.
47
Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani
Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani are ready to make a splash in War 2, hitting theaters soon.
57
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna
Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen together for the first time in the film Thama.
67
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa are set to rock the box office with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
77
Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri
Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri will appear in Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming film.
Top Stories