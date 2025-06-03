Ilaiyaraaja, the maestro of Indian music, continues to shape the industry with his timeless compositions and artistic brilliance.

Maestro composer Ilaiyaraaja has shaped the music of India for many decades with his unique fusion of classical and contemporary sounds. It being his birthday today, here's a closer look at his net worth, assets, remuneration, career milestones, and personal life.

Ilaiyaraaja Early Life and Musical Journey

Ilaiyaraaja was born on June 3, 1943, at Pannaipuram, Tamil Nadu. He began his career in music since childhood. He was given training in Carnatic and Western classical music. He was awarded a gold medal by Trinity College, London, for his classical guitar. In 1976, he broke through with the film Annakili, introducing a new sound to Tamil film.

Career Highlights and Achievements

Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for over 1,000 films and penned more than 7,000 songs in different languages. His music scores for the films Nayakan and Thalapathi are considered masterpieces. Ilaiyaraaja has received awards of top-notch standards such as the Padma Bhushan (2010) and Padma Vibhushan (2018).

Ilaiyaraaja net worth

Ilaiyaraaja's net worth has been approximated as about $94.8 million, which makes him among the richest composers in India. His compensation is project-based, and it is estimated that he earns between a few crores of rupees per film to score music.

Assets and Lifestyle

Ilaiyaraaja owns a number of properties, among which is a grand Chennai bungalow. His life is simple yet classy, with music and religion taking center stage. His belongings include musical studios, vintage musical instruments, and business investments in the entertainment industry.

Personal Life and Family

Ilaiyaraaja married Jeeva, who passed away in 2011. He has three children—Karthik Raja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Bhavatharini—all of whom are world-famous musicians. Despite all the glamour, he remains close to his humble beginnings and continues to inspire generations of musicians.

Ilaiyaraaja's contribution towards Indian music is unmatched. His contribution towards film music, classical compositions, and inventing fresh sounds has made him a permanent memory in the hearts of music lovers. With yet another year passing, his presence in the industry is as strong as ever.