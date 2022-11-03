Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan defamation case against neighbour to be re-heard as Bombay HC judge retires

    Salman Khan had appealed before the Bombay High Court after a lower court refused to pass restraining orders against his neighbour, Ketan Kakkad. While the judge had heard the arguments in the matter, the order could not be pronounced as he is retiring on Friday. The hearing will now be re-heard by a new judge.

    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 8:01 PM IST

    The ongoing defamation case filed by actor Salman Khan against his neighbour will be re-heard as the Bombay High Court judge who was to pronounce the order, could not do so due to the paucity of time.

    Justice C V Bhadang, who was hearing the Salman Khan defamation case, has reserved the order. However, he will not be able to deliver the order as he will be retiring on Friday.

    Salman Khan's appeal in the defamation case against his neighbour will now be put forward before a new judge who will hear the case afresh after the Diwali vacation and heard afresh. The hearing in the matter began in August this year, after Salman Khan appealed against a lower court’s order of March 2022. Justice Bhadang had heard the arguments.

    Previously, a lower court in Mumbai had refused to restrain Ketan Kakkad from posting derogatory video posts against Salman Khan. Kakkad owns land near the actor’s farmhouse at Panvel. The court had also refused to direct Kakkad to delete previously posted YouTube videos.

    Meanwhile, Justice Bhadang, on October 11, closed the matter after hearing the arguments. On Thursday, the judge reportedly said, "Unfortunately I am unable to complete the judgement. I tried my level best till last evening. But unfortunately, there was vacation and then administrative work, and I had other assignments. I will have to list this as part heard.”

    He further added, "I understand the apprehension of the parties and that substantial time and efforts went into this. I would have loved to decide this case either way. Unfortunately this came at the fag end of my career."

    The defamation case was filed by Salman Khan against Ketan Kakkad over videos uploaded by him on the internet. The videos were about Khan's activities at his farmhouse in Panvel near Mumbai.

