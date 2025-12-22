- Home
Bollywood celebrities gathered in Mumbai to celebrate choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant’s milestone birthday. From Ranveer Singh’s dance moves to warm reunions among stars, the evening turned into a memorable celebration of friendship and gratitude
A GLAMOROUS CELEBRATION IN MUMBAI
Vaibhavi Merchant hosted a lively birthday bash in Mumbai that saw the presence of several prominent Bollywood personalities. The evening reflected her strong industry bonds and long-standing friendships built over decades.
RANVEER SINGH STEALS ATTENTION
Ranveer Singh was seen enjoying himself at the party, dancing freely and interacting with fellow guests. Dressed in an all-black outfit with a beanie and statement sunglasses, he brought his trademark energy to the celebration.
RANI MUKERJI’S ELEGANT PRESENCE
Rani Mukerji attended the bash in a black and red floral outfit and shared warm moments with the birthday celebrant. Their picture together highlighted a close bond and mutual admiration.
INDUSTRY FRIENDS TURN UP IN STYLE
The guest list featured Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor and others. Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji, who once shared screen space in Nayak, were also seen posing together.
INSIDE MOMENTS FROM THE PARTY
Vaibhavi Merchant shared candid pictures on social media capturing conversations, laughter and dancing. The photos reflected a relaxed and joyful atmosphere, showing stars away from their professional personas.
VAIBHAVI MERCHANT REFLECTS ON HER JOURNEY
In her message, Vaibhavi expressed gratitude for her journey from learning dance as a child to working in films as a teenager and continuing to stay relevant at 50. She conveyed appreciation for friends who supported her at every stage.
GRATITUDE TOWARDS FRIENDS AND FAMILY
Vaibhavi indirectly shared that each guest held a special place in her life and had contributed meaningfully to her personal and professional growth. She described the celebration as a pause to acknowledge their constant support.
A STRONG PROFESSIONAL BOND WITH RANVEER
Ranveer Singh and Vaibhavi Merchant have collaborated on multiple projects, including Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She had choreographed his performance in Dhindora Baje Re, which earned her a National Film Award for Best Choreography.
