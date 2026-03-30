Salman Khan announced a new action film with director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju, starting in April. He is also preparing for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

Salman Khan Announces New Film Collaboration

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday announced his new action film with ace producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a picture with Vamshi Paidpally and wrote, "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

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The film is likely to go on floors next month. Vamshi Paidpally also shared the update on his Instagram, calling it an "honour" to direct Salman Khan. "Honored to collaborate with @beingSalmankhan Sir for my next film. This One is Powered by Heart and Driven by Conviction. April -- We Begin..," he wrote.

More details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

Upcoming Release: 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace'

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace', which also stars Chitrangada Singh. The film was earlier titled 'Battle of Galwan'.

Produced by Salman Khan under the Salman Khan Films banner, the movie is helmed by director Apoorva Lakhia. It is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

A teaser released in December last year offered a first look at Salman Khan in the role of an Indian Army officer.