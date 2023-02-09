Salma Hayek opens up on marriage with Francois-Henri Pinault, said, 'they dragged me there in courtroom'

Salma Hayek will share screen space alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. Read to know what she has to say about her marriage Francois-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek has broken the silence and opened up about marriage with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault. The Magic Mike’s Last Dance actress spoke in depth about how she had no idea and inkling that she was getting married to Pinault. She further revealed that she had a phobia of marriage.

In her recent interview with a leading global entertainment magazine, Salma Hayek opened up about her courtroom wedding with Pinault for the first time. The actress shared that she had no idea she was getting married that day. Salma has termed the incident an intervention by her parents and her brother. She also said all ganged up on her and took her to court. It was really a sudden thing that got sprung upon her that time.

Salma shed more light on this entire incident. She said, "I had a phobia of the marriage thing. The reason why it was a courthouse wedding was because they dragged me there. I was nervous. And then after, there was a lunch at his parents house. My mother-in-law, the most tasteful person when it is about entertaining, already had done the lunch. I had no choice."

Salma Hayek will make audiences fall in love with her finely refined acting chops in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The film also features Channing Tatum in the lead role. Apart from them, the movie also stars Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, Vicki Pepperdine, Gavin Spokes, Catilin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, and Nas Ganev, among others. Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the film will be released globally in theatres on February 10, 2023.

