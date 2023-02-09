Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan spotted together on Propose Day, fans say, 'hope love has found its way back'

After four long years, this golden ex-couple of Bollywood and former flames, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, got spotted together on Propose Day. The #Sartik fans are emotionally overwhelmed witnessing this.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were allegedly said to be dating when they had started shooting for Love Aaj Kal. After the film tanked at the box office, the two went their separate ways. Later, they bumped into each other on a few occasions. And once again, the duo were spotted chatting and smiling together on Propose Day. This has sent their fans into a meltdown.

In the pictures shared by a leading entertainment outlet on Twitter, Kartik, and Sara looked so comfortable in each other's company. While Kartik was wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and sunglasses, Sara looked lovely in black tights and a white-loose crop top, which she wore over a black bralette.

Fans were in awe of their loving chemistry and felt Kartik and Sara should work out their differences and get back together. Their pictures surfaced online on the propose day during Valentine's Day week.

"Really hoping and praying that love has found it's way back, #sartik," said a fan. "The way they look at each other, those shining eyes of Sara, is just everything, if love does not look like this. I do not know how it looks like, #SaraAliKhan #kartikaaryan #sartik," said another fan. "They make my heart the happiest. I love the way they find a way back to each other. Destiny brings them together every time, #kartikaaryan #SaraAliKhan #Sartik," a fan added. "Them being real, comfortable, happy, and just them around each other is the only thing I've always asked for #SarTik," a fan shared. "No one can ever come close to what they have...," a fan added.

Last year, Karan Johar confirmed on Koffee With Karan 7 that Kartik and Sara dated each other briefly. Later, when Kartik got asked about his relationship status, he said in an interview that he is single and has been in a relationship with his work.

