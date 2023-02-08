Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant reveals domestic abuse by husband Adil Khan Durrani, said, 'Jis glass se mujhe maara wo tuta hai'

    After being arrested yesterday as TV personality Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against him, Rakhi's husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has reached Andheri court. In a new viral video, Rakhi Sawant said, 'Jis glass se mujhe maara wo tuta hai'.

    Rakhi Sawant reveals domestic abuse by husband Adil Khan Durrani, said, 'Jis glass se mujhe maara wo tuta hai' vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 5:36 PM IST

    Previously this week, highlighting her husband Adil's reality, Rakhi had started by saying, "Mein aaj bhi pyar me hu. Aaj bhi nikke me hu. Aaj bhi mein Adil ki biwi hu. Iss desh ki aurat ke saath agar koi zulm hota ho. Toh kya mein, media ki aur desh ki janta ki madad ni le sakti."

    We know that in an explosive new development, renowned TV personality Rakhi Sawant got her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, officially arrested by the Oshiwara police station yesterday. She initially filed an FIR against him.

    ALSO READ: After Rakhi Sawant got him arrested, Adil Khan Durrani taken to the Andheri court

    In a new viral video post shared by a renowned Bollywood paparazzo on his Instagram handle a few hours back, we saw that Adil Khan Durrani is getting down from the police van to go into the court. An army of police officers are around him to ensure that he does not try to run away from there. The gamut of media outlets and paps are constantly calling him. But, Adil does not listen to anyone as the police team has ensured that he does not speak to anyone. Their main focus was on getting Adil into the Andheri court for his trial, which commences today.

    In another new development within this ongoing grueling and controversial case, a new viral video post is circulating on Instagram. A renowned Bollywood paparazzo account has uploaded this video on the official Instagram handle.

    In the video, Rakhi started off by telling, "Unke vakil definitely aaye hai. Mujhe nahi pata. Unke vakil mere vakil se baat kare. Wo toh court decide karega. Meine toh court me saare proof diye hai. Raat ko police bhi ghar aayi thi investigation karne. Mere ghar me chal sakte hai toh chaliye. Pura tuta hua hai. Jis glass se mujhe maara hai. Woh bhi tuta hua hai. Meine kabhi ni maara. Haan, wo jab mujhe maarte the, mere bachaav me meine dhakka maara hai ke mat maaro mujhe. Ek ladki ke liye tum mujhe maar rahe ho. Wo dusri aurat ke liye tum mujhe maar rahe ho. Kyunki wo keh rahi thi, maaro usse, maaro. Unko pair pakadti thi ke mat. Phir jo pair me, haath me unke aata tha, usse Adil mujhe maarta tha. Uske khubsurat chehre pe aap mat jaaiye". For those unaware, the Oshiwara Police filed the FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Khan Durrani for a non-bailable offense.

    ALSO READ: Adil Khan Durrani arrested after Rakhi Sawant filed FIR, actress says, 'Meri zindagi kharab ki hai isne'

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 5:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot irked on media panelist questioning him about his relationship with Tina Dattaa vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot irked on media panelist questioning him about his relationship with Tina Dattaa

    Pathaan crosses Rs 865 crore gross worldwide; Shah Rukh's film to overtake KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) collections RBA

    Pathaan crosses Rs 865 crore gross worldwide; Shah Rukh's film to overtake KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) collections

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say RBA

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say

    After Rakhi Sawant got him arrested, Adil Khan Durrani taken to the Andheri court vma

    After Rakhi Sawant got him arrested, Adil Khan Durrani taken to the Andheri court

    Mohanlal Drishyam goes worldwide; Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood, China, Korea RBA

    Mohanlal's Drishyam goes worldwide; Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood, China, Korea

    Recent Stories

    Top quotes from PM Modi Motion of Thanks to President speech in Lok Sabha gcw

    Top quotes from PM Modi's speech in Lok Sabha

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: Someone of Suryakumar Yadav calibre should be considered - Sachin Tendulkar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Someone of Suryakumar Yadav's calibre should be considered' - Sachin Tendulkar

    ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains T20I top spot, Shubman Gill reaches career-best 30th in ODIs-ayh

    ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains T20I top spot, Shubman Gill reaches career-best 30th in ODIs

    In age of affairs..: Patna girl writes to Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav expressing her one-sided love; read here - adt

    'In age of affairs..': Patna girl writes to Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav expressing her one-sided love; read here

    football Who is Lord Pannick, the 5000 pounds an hour lawyer leading Man City's defence against Premier League charges snt

    Who is Lord Pannick, the 5000 pounds an hour lawyer leading Man City's defence against Premier League charges?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon