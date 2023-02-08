Rakhi Sawant reveals domestic abuse by husband Adil Khan Durrani, said, 'Jis glass se mujhe maara wo tuta hai'

After being arrested yesterday as TV personality Rakhi Sawant filed an FIR against him, Rakhi's husband, Adil Khan Durrani, has reached Andheri court. In a new viral video, Rakhi Sawant said, 'Jis glass se mujhe maara wo tuta hai'.

Previously this week, highlighting her husband Adil's reality, Rakhi had started by saying, "Mein aaj bhi pyar me hu. Aaj bhi nikke me hu. Aaj bhi mein Adil ki biwi hu. Iss desh ki aurat ke saath agar koi zulm hota ho. Toh kya mein, media ki aur desh ki janta ki madad ni le sakti."

We know that in an explosive new development, renowned TV personality Rakhi Sawant got her husband, Adil Khan Durrani, officially arrested by the Oshiwara police station yesterday. She initially filed an FIR against him.

ALSO READ: After Rakhi Sawant got him arrested, Adil Khan Durrani taken to the Andheri court

In a new viral video post shared by a renowned Bollywood paparazzo on his Instagram handle a few hours back, we saw that Adil Khan Durrani is getting down from the police van to go into the court. An army of police officers are around him to ensure that he does not try to run away from there. The gamut of media outlets and paps are constantly calling him. But, Adil does not listen to anyone as the police team has ensured that he does not speak to anyone. Their main focus was on getting Adil into the Andheri court for his trial, which commences today.

In another new development within this ongoing grueling and controversial case, a new viral video post is circulating on Instagram. A renowned Bollywood paparazzo account has uploaded this video on the official Instagram handle.

In the video, Rakhi started off by telling, "Unke vakil definitely aaye hai. Mujhe nahi pata. Unke vakil mere vakil se baat kare. Wo toh court decide karega. Meine toh court me saare proof diye hai. Raat ko police bhi ghar aayi thi investigation karne. Mere ghar me chal sakte hai toh chaliye. Pura tuta hua hai. Jis glass se mujhe maara hai. Woh bhi tuta hua hai. Meine kabhi ni maara. Haan, wo jab mujhe maarte the, mere bachaav me meine dhakka maara hai ke mat maaro mujhe. Ek ladki ke liye tum mujhe maar rahe ho. Wo dusri aurat ke liye tum mujhe maar rahe ho. Kyunki wo keh rahi thi, maaro usse, maaro. Unko pair pakadti thi ke mat. Phir jo pair me, haath me unke aata tha, usse Adil mujhe maarta tha. Uske khubsurat chehre pe aap mat jaaiye". For those unaware, the Oshiwara Police filed the FIR under IPC Sec 406 and 420 against Adil Khan Durrani for a non-bailable offense.

ALSO READ: Adil Khan Durrani arrested after Rakhi Sawant filed FIR, actress says, 'Meri zindagi kharab ki hai isne'