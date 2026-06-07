Union Minister Suresh Gopi mourned National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar's demise, calling him 'very dear'. PM Modi and Kerala CM V D Satheesan also paid tribute. The actor, 56, passed away in Kochi and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday condoled the demise of National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar, saying the actor held a special place in his heart and that his passing has left him deeply saddened. Speaking to ANI after the actor's demise, Gopi said the loss of a loved one is always painful, but the grief becomes even deeper when someone who remains close to your heart passes away.

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'He still rests there in my heart'

Remembering his bond with Kumar, Gopi spoke about how the actor came from a different artistic background but still carved his own place in the industry. Calling him "very dear" to him, the Union Minister said their friendship was special and that Salim Kumar would always remain in his heart.

"Any loss of life, death, bereavement, is pain, is heart-thrashing. But when some exceptional people, or, in exceptional cases, people who are still there in your heart, leave you, the pain intensifies," he told ANI. "I am in such a mood today because I don't know for what reason Salim Kumar, who came from a different trade and artistic arena, but still continued in that realm. He had his own very close friends. But I was very dear to him, and he was too dear to me. He still rests there in my heart..." Gopi said.

PM Modi, Kerala CM mourn actor's demise

Salim Kumar passed away at the age of 56, triggering an outpouring of grief from political leaders, film personalities and fans across Kerala and the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the actor's death and paid tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Salim Kumar Ji. Over the course of a distinguished career, he made a mark with his versatility and memorable performances across a wide range of roles. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister V D Satheesan took to X to post, "He wasn't just the prince of laughter to me, Salim Kumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother."

A Celebrated Career

A respected name in Malayalam cinema, Salim Kumar had a career spanning more than three decades and appeared in over 300 films. He first became popular for his comic roles before winning praise for his powerful performances in serious and emotional characters. He won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 for Adaminte Makan Abu. He also received the Keralam State Film Award for Second Best Actor for Achanurangatha Veedu and earned recognition for films like Ayalum Njanum Thammil and his directorial venture Karutha Joothan.

According to information shared by the Keralam government, Salim Kumar was rushed to Amrita Hospital in Kochi on Saturday before his demise. He is survived by his wife Sunitha and their two sons, Chandu Salim Kumar and Aaromal Salim Kumar. (ANI)