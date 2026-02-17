Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has been admitted to the ICU at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The 90-year-old is reported to be in a stable condition but remains under close observation. His family, including son Salman Khan, was seen at the hospital.

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is currently stable and remains under close observation after being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Salim Khan Stable, Under Observation: Hospital

"Salim Khan was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital under Dr Jalil Parkar in the ICU at 8.30 am on Tuesday morning. He was brought into the emergency by their family doctor, prompting emergency care. Salim Khan was later shifted to the intensive care," as per a statement from Lilavati Hospital shared by Dr Jalil Parkar.

"He is stable but is under close observation in regards to his clinical status," the statement added.

A team of doctors consisting of Dr Vinay Chavan(neurologist), Dr Ajit Menon (cardiologist), Dr Nitin Dange (neurosurgeon) and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia attended the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation.

For further updates on the 90-year-old Salim Khan's health condition, a press briefing will be held on Wednesday, February 18, subject to the consent of the family, while strictly upholding the confidentiality of the patient, the hospital informed.

Salman Khan, Family Visit Hospital

Earlier this morning, his family members, including his son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Helen, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Ayaan Agnihotri, among others, were spotted arriving at the hospital.

The 'Dabangg' actor was seen leaving the premises under heavy security, dressed in a black T-shirt and cap. He did not address media personnel gathered outside.

The exact medical reason for his hospitalisation has not been officially disclosed by the family, and further updates on his condition are awaited. (ANI)