Shah Rukh Khan's performance to storyline: 6 reasons to watch 'Dunki'

Shah Rukh Khan's Performance

'Dunki' witnesses the magnetic and versatile performance of Shah Rukh Khan who is known for his ability to portray diverse characters.

Rajkumar Hirani's Direction

Experience the storytelling brilliance of acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, known for his impactful narratives.

Emotional Rollercoaster

'Dunki' offers a blend of emotions that takes the audience on an engaging and touching journey.

Socially Relevant Themes

The movie has an exploration of socially relevant themes that offer insights into the importance of patriotism and emotional depth.

Powerful Storytelling

Rajkumar Hirani's film has powerful storytelling, intricate plot, and impactful dialogues, and is funny. 

Celebration of National Pride

'Dunki' comes with a patriotic significance that tells the importance of living in your own country. 

