Entertainment
'Dunki' witnesses the magnetic and versatile performance of Shah Rukh Khan who is known for his ability to portray diverse characters.
Experience the storytelling brilliance of acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, known for his impactful narratives.
'Dunki' offers a blend of emotions that takes the audience on an engaging and touching journey.
The movie has an exploration of socially relevant themes that offer insights into the importance of patriotism and emotional depth.
Rajkumar Hirani's film has powerful storytelling, intricate plot, and impactful dialogues, and is funny.
'Dunki' comes with a patriotic significance that tells the importance of living in your own country.