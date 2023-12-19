Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Salaar': Prashant Neel clears whether Prabhas's film and Yash's KGF has connection - "There is no part..."

    Since the initial teasers of Prabhas' upcoming film 'Salaar' surfaced, persistent rumors have circulated, suggesting a potential connection to the director's earlier blockbuster 'KGF,' featuring Yash. Now, the director has finally unveiled the reality.

    Salaar Prashant Neel clears whether Prabhas's film and Yash's KGF has connection - "There is no part..." SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    There has been persistent speculation surrounding any potential ties between the eagerly awaited film "Salaar," led by Prabhas, and the immensely successful "KGF," featuring Yash. However, director Prashanth Neel has definitively addressed these speculations, making it clear that the narratives of "Salaar" and "KGF" are entirely distinct. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan recently shared a video on his X platform, showing snippets from an interview with Prashanth Neel, wherein the director categorically dismissed any connection between the two cinematic creations. 

    He said, "People started comparing it to the tone I had set in KGF. They started drawing some theories. I think this came a long time before the teaser came out or a couple of years back. They said, ‘This must be from the universe of KGF’. It was my mistake that I did not come out and say it loud enough. There is no part of Salaar that has a connection with KGF."

     

     

    Amidst the rumors, whispers also circulated about the possibility of Yash, the prominent figure from "KGF," making a special appearance in "Salaar." However, producer Vijay Kiragandur recently dispelled such notions, confirming that Yash does not make a cameo appearance in the film.

    Titled "Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire," the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Under the directorial guidance of Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, the film carries a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes. Notably, it has secured an 'A' certificate from the censor board, owing to its inclusion of intense and visceral elements, such as bloody combat scenes, violence, and gripping battle sequences. Cinephiles can mark December 22, 2023, on their calendars, anticipating the theatrical release of "Salaar," promising an immersive and captivating cinematic journey.

    ALSO READ: Watch: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey's drive post 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' screening fuels dating rumours

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Malaika Arora's latest video goes viral when a disabled fan kept his arm on her waist RBA

    Watch: Malaika Arora's latest video goes viral when a disabled fan kept his arm on her waist

    Watch Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey's drive post 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' screening fuels dating rumours SHG

    Watch: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey's drive post 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' screening fuels dating rumours

    PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham and Anushka Sharma RBA

    PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham, Anushka

    Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi distances herself from controversy; accuses him of cheating ATG

    Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi distances herself from controversy; accuses him of cheating

    Fighter Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of Sher Khul Gye [PICTURES] ATG

    'Fighter': Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of 'Sher Khul Gye' [PICTURES]

    Recent Stories

    Christmas 2023: BJP in Kerala to visit Christian homes with cakes and PM Modi's messages anr

    Christmas 2023: BJP in Kerala to visit Christian homes with cakes and PM Modi's messages

    Maintain decorum while responding to Opposition criticism': PM Modi's advice to BJP MPs AJR

    'Maintain decorum while responding to Opposition criticism': PM Modi's advice to BJP MPs

    Watch Malaika Arora's latest video goes viral when a disabled fan kept his arm on her waist RBA

    Watch: Malaika Arora's latest video goes viral when a disabled fan kept his arm on her waist

    7 movies based on India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim rkn

    7 movies based on India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim

    Remittances to India may go up by 11 per cent, reaching $125 billion in 2023: World Bank

    Remittances to India may go up by 11 per cent, reaching $125 billion in 2023: World Bank

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon