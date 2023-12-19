'Salaar': Prashant Neel clears whether Prabhas's film and Yash's KGF has connection - "There is no part..."

Since the initial teasers of Prabhas' upcoming film 'Salaar' surfaced, persistent rumors have circulated, suggesting a potential connection to the director's earlier blockbuster 'KGF,' featuring Yash. Now, the director has finally unveiled the reality.

There has been persistent speculation surrounding any potential ties between the eagerly awaited film "Salaar," led by Prabhas, and the immensely successful "KGF," featuring Yash. However, director Prashanth Neel has definitively addressed these speculations, making it clear that the narratives of "Salaar" and "KGF" are entirely distinct. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan recently shared a video on his X platform, showing snippets from an interview with Prashanth Neel, wherein the director categorically dismissed any connection between the two cinematic creations.

He said, "People started comparing it to the tone I had set in KGF. They started drawing some theories. I think this came a long time before the teaser came out or a couple of years back. They said, ‘This must be from the universe of KGF’. It was my mistake that I did not come out and say it loud enough. There is no part of Salaar that has a connection with KGF."

Amidst the rumors, whispers also circulated about the possibility of Yash, the prominent figure from "KGF," making a special appearance in "Salaar." However, producer Vijay Kiragandur recently dispelled such notions, confirming that Yash does not make a cameo appearance in the film.

Titled "Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire," the movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Under the directorial guidance of Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur's Hombale Films, the film carries a runtime of 2 hours and 55 minutes. Notably, it has secured an 'A' certificate from the censor board, owing to its inclusion of intense and visceral elements, such as bloody combat scenes, violence, and gripping battle sequences. Cinephiles can mark December 22, 2023, on their calendars, anticipating the theatrical release of "Salaar," promising an immersive and captivating cinematic journey.

