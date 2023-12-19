Watch: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey's drive post 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' screening fuels dating rumours

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted enjoying a drive after the screening of "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," further intensifying ongoing rumors about their potential romantic involvement.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have consistently been in the headlines due to persistent speculations surrounding their romantic connection. Despite the absence of an official confirmation regarding their relationship, the duo continually captivates the public's attention by exhibiting what seems to be a blossoming romance during various public outings. The most recent one on the list where they were seen engaging in a drive, has added fuel to the rumors.

On the night of Monday, December 18, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, were photographed attending a special screening for Ananya's upcoming film "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan." Post the event, the paparazzi managed to capture the duo indulging in a romantic drive across the city. They both were seated on the back seat of the car.

Aditya exuded a sense of casual sophistication, clad in a printed shirt paired with gray jeans, sneakers, a watch, and a cap. Ananya, on the other hand, showcased her style by donning an oversized black blazer layered over a white crop top and a chic skirt. The duo was seen sharing smiles and displaying blushes while engrossed in a conversation, indicating a moment of joy and perhaps a light-hearted exchange between them.

About 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

"Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," slated to release on Netflix on December 26, stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles as best friends. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film boasts a formidable production team including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The collaboration of this talented trio promises an engaging narrative that delves into the intricate dynamics of friendship, creating eager anticipation among audiences.

