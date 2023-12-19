Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Watch: Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey's drive post 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' screening fuels dating rumours

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted enjoying a drive after the screening of "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," further intensifying ongoing rumors about their potential romantic involvement.

    Watch Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ananya Pandey's drive post 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' screening fuels dating rumours SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have consistently been in the headlines due to persistent speculations surrounding their romantic connection. Despite the absence of an official confirmation regarding their relationship, the duo continually captivates the public's attention by exhibiting what seems to be a blossoming romance during various public outings. The most recent one on the list where they were seen engaging in a drive, has added fuel to the rumors.

    On the night of Monday, December 18, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, were photographed attending a special screening for Ananya's upcoming film "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan." Post the event, the paparazzi managed to capture the duo indulging in a romantic drive across the city. They both were seated on the back seat of the car.

    Aditya exuded a sense of casual sophistication, clad in a printed shirt paired with gray jeans, sneakers, a watch, and a cap. Ananya, on the other hand, showcased her style by donning an oversized black blazer layered over a white crop top and a chic skirt. The duo was seen sharing smiles and displaying blushes while engrossed in a conversation, indicating a moment of joy and perhaps a light-hearted exchange between them.

    Watch:

    About 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

    "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan," slated to release on Netflix on December 26, stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav in pivotal roles as best friends. Directed by Arjun Varain Singh, the film boasts a formidable production team including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. The collaboration of this talented trio promises an engaging narrative that delves into the intricate dynamics of friendship, creating eager anticipation among audiences.

    ALSO READ: 'Fighter': Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of 'Sher Khul Gye' [PICTURES]

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham and Anushka Sharma RBA

    PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham, Anushka

    Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi distances herself from controversy; accuses him of cheating ATG

    Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi distances herself from controversy; accuses him of cheating

    Fighter Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of Sher Khul Gye [PICTURES] ATG

    'Fighter': Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of 'Sher Khul Gye' [PICTURES]

    Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors after found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend RBA

    Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors after found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

    Tamil Nadu floods: Kollywood celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan share emotional posts, request aid RBA

    Tamil Nadu floods: Kollywood celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan share emotional posts, request aid

    Recent Stories

    Dr Vibha Usha from Palakkad becomes first trans woman MBBS doctor in Kerala rkn

    Dr Vibha Usha from Palakkad becomes first trans woman MBBS doctor in Kerala

    PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham and Anushka Sharma RBA

    PETA India awards Jackie Shroff as Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2023; beats John Abraham, Anushka

    Ayodhya to Rameswaram: 7 places to visit from Ramayana anr

    Ayodhya to Rameswaram: 7 places to visit from Ramayana

    IPL 2024 Auction: Rishabh Pant 'excited' to sit on Delhi Capitals' auction table in Dubai event WATCH snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Rishabh Pant 'excited' to be part of Delhi Capitals' auction process in Dubai (WATCH)

    Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi distances herself from controversy; accuses him of cheating ATG

    Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitanshi distances herself from controversy; accuses him of cheating

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon