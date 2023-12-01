'Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1' trailer OUT: Prabhas emerges as lone warrior in action filled political drama

'Salaar Cease- Fire Part 1 trailer OUT: The trailer to the much anticipated movie released today at 19.19 pm. The high-octane political action drama is to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' on 22nd December

The highly anticipated Prabhas starrer 'Salaar Cease- Fire Part 1 trailer dropped today. From the glimpse provided, 'Salaar' appears to be an action extravaganza, promising audiences a riveting experience with high-octane stunt sequences and intense drama. The makers promised 'extreme emotions' in the film. Directed by the acclaimed Prashanth Neel, 'Salaar' boasts a stellar cast featuring the likes of Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles.

'Salaar' is a story of two friends who turn out to be arch rivals and enemies to each other. The core emotion of 'Salaar' is friendship revealed director Prashanth Neel.

The movie is to release in two parts, The journey of the two friends will be shown over the course of these two films. The movie has been in the making for over two years now.

Supported by Hombale Films, 'Salaar' reportedly stands as a cinematic extravaganza crafted with a staggering budget of Rs 400 crore. The film brings together a formidable technical crew, featuring cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, editor Ujwal Kulkarni, and composer Ravi Basrur. the movie releases on 22nd December and is set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'.