Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Salaar' box office collection: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer surpasses 500 crore globally

    Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Salaar' conquers the box office, surpassing 500 crores worldwide. The dynamic duo's stellar performance captivates audiences, marking a global cinematic triumph.

    Salaar box office collection: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer surpasses 500 crore globally SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:45 PM IST

    In the world of movies, the team-up of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' directed by Prashanth Neel, is making waves at the box office. The film has crossed the impressive Rs 500 crore mark globally within a week.  Industry insiders predict that 'Salaar' could reach Rs 600 crore worldwide, especially since there isn't much competition in theaters.

    The movie hit theaters on December 22 in five languages, going head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki.' As it completed a week in theaters on December 28, early estimates suggest it earned around Rs 13.50 crore in India on its seventh day. While this is much lower than the first day opening which was 90.7 crore, experts predict that it will pick up during the weekend.The total collection for the first week now stands at an impressive Rs 308.90 crore net in Indian box office. On December 28, the Telugu version had a 21 percent occupancy in India.

    'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is an action-packed drama directed by Prashanth Neel, known for his work on 'KGF.' It's the first collaboration between Prashanth and the lead actors, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, Sriya Reddy, and others in important roles. The sequel, 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam,' is eagerly anticipated, but details about its shooting are yet to be revealed. Produced by Hombale Films, 'Salaar' reportedly had a massive budget of Rs 400 crore, showcasing its grand scale and ambitious vision.

    ALSO READ: Rajinikanth; Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as they bid farewell to Vijayakanth at DMDK office

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 4:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide rkn

    Malayalam film Neru starring Mohanlal grosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

    Dunki Box-Office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints Rs. 305 Crore worldwide; Read on ATG

    'Dunki' Box-Office collection Day 8: Shah Rukh Khan starrer mints Rs. 305 Crore worldwide; Read on

    Video of slippers throwing at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check rkn

    Video of slippers being thrown at Thalapathy Vijay goes viral; Check

    Rajinikanth Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as they bid farewell to Vijayakanth at DMDK office SHG

    Rajinikanth; Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as they bid farewell to Vijayakanth at DMDK office

    Long live my hulk...', Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on birthday; drops hilarious UNSEEN video [WATCH] ATG

    'Long live my hulk...', Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on birthday; drops hilarious UNSEEN video [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Kerala cabinet reshuffle: KB Ganesh Kumar, K Ramachandran take oath as ministers anr

    Kerala cabinet reshuffle: KB Ganesh Kumar, K Ramachandran take oath as ministers

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh AJR

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim moves Delhi HC, seeks removal of defamatory video by YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh

    BREAKING India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH) snt

    BREAKING: India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH)

    cricket Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH) osf

    Mitchell Starc gifts his shoes to young fan after Australia's victory against Pakistan (WATCH)

    Man gets stuck inside burning Maruti hybrid car, dies as doors jammed (WATCH) vkp

    Man gets stuck inside burning Maruti hybrid car, dies as doors jammed at Nelamangala in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon