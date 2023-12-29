'Salaar' box office collection: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer surpasses 500 crore globally

In the world of movies, the team-up of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire,' directed by Prashanth Neel, is making waves at the box office. The film has crossed the impressive Rs 500 crore mark globally within a week. Industry insiders predict that 'Salaar' could reach Rs 600 crore worldwide, especially since there isn't much competition in theaters.

The movie hit theaters on December 22 in five languages, going head-to-head with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki.' As it completed a week in theaters on December 28, early estimates suggest it earned around Rs 13.50 crore in India on its seventh day. While this is much lower than the first day opening which was 90.7 crore, experts predict that it will pick up during the weekend.The total collection for the first week now stands at an impressive Rs 308.90 crore net in Indian box office. On December 28, the Telugu version had a 21 percent occupancy in India.

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' is an action-packed drama directed by Prashanth Neel, known for his work on 'KGF.' It's the first collaboration between Prashanth and the lead actors, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie also features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Mime Gopi, Sriya Reddy, and others in important roles. The sequel, 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam,' is eagerly anticipated, but details about its shooting are yet to be revealed. Produced by Hombale Films, 'Salaar' reportedly had a massive budget of Rs 400 crore, showcasing its grand scale and ambitious vision.

