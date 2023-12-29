Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Rajinikanth; Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as they bid farewell to Vijayakanth at DMDK office

    Prominent actor and politician, Vijayakanth, breathed his last yesterday. Numerous renowned actors visited to offer their final tributes and respects. Among them were Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay.

    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    On the 28th of December, the unexpected passing of Captain Vijayakanth, a well-known actor and politician, deeply saddened both the Indian film industry and political circles. People paid their respects at Island Grounds in Chennai, where Vijayakanth's mortal remains were kept. Thalapathy Vijay, who shares a strong bond with Vijayakanth, visited the DMDK office that night to bid his final farewell. Clearly moved by the loss, Vijay's eyes were filled with tears As Thalapathy Vijay left the DMDK office, he was met by a large crowd of fans eager to express their sorrow and admiration for Captain Vijayakanth. With the help of security personnel, Vijay managed to navigate through the crowd and reach his car.

     

     

    The shocking news of Vijayakanth's passing led to an outpouring of condolences and cherished memories from various celebrities, including Kamal Haasan and Jr. NTR, on social media.  Captain Vijayakanth was not only a respected figure in Tamil Nadu's film and political scenes but also played a crucial role in shaping the career of the cinematic icon Thalapathy Vijay.Their connection ran deep, extending beyond public appearances, with Vijayakanth frequently collaborating with Vijay's father, director SA Chandrasekhar. 

    Notably, Thalapathy Vijay faced challenges when entering the film industry. His debut film, "Naalaya Theerpu," didn't achieve the expected success. In a supportive move, SA Chandrasekhar approached Vijayakanth to co-star alongside his son in a new project, seeing it as an opportunity to revive Vijay's career. Vijayakanth, always a supportive figure, readily agreed to be part of the 1996 film "Sendhoorapandi," directed by SA Chandrasekhar himself. This collaboration marked a significant turning point in Thalapathy Vijay's career.

    Meanwhile, Superstar Rajnikanth made a poignant appearance at Vijayakanth's funeral service, pausing his film shoot to pay his last respects. Addressing the media, he became emotional while discussing the demise. Reflecting on his friendship with Vijayakanth, he expressed, "If you ask me to talk about Vijayakanth, there are many things about him but his friendship is the epitome of it. Even if we met him even once in our lifetime, we won’t ever forget about him.”

    “We all become followers of his love and that is why he has so many friends who are even ready to die for him. He gets angry over his friends, he gets angry over other politicians, he might even get angry towards the public, but no one would ever feel anger towards him, this is causing his anger always stemmed from an honest reason.” In conclusion, he remarked, "Seeing such a man in his final days is a heartbreaking visual and the name Captain is always meant for him. May you live on forever, Vijayakanth”

    On the work front Thalapathy Vijay is preparing for his next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, directed by Venkat Prabhu. While Rajnikanth is currently shooting for his next film titled 'Vettaiyan' in Tamil Nadu.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
    Video Icon