Saiyami Kher makes startling revelations about being told to get 'lip and nose' job done; Know details

The new rising star on the block who is slowly paving her way into the hearts of fans and audiences with brilliant performances in Mirzzya and many other films, in a recent interview Saiyami Kher made shocking revelations about being told to get a proper 'lip and nose' job done when she was 18 years old.

Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher, currently awaiting the release of her much-awaited sports drama Ghoomer, recently spoke about unrealistic beauty standards in the Bollywood film industry. The actress revealed that when she was starting out in the industry, many people asked her to get a lip and nose job done. In an interview with a leading portal, the actress shared, "When I started out, many people said I should get a lip job and even a nose job done, which I think is very wrong advice to give to an 18-year-old. It is like the society you are living in is cooperating and accepting the way you are, but you do not fit the norms set by the industry. These norms really did not bother me, but I hope they disappear from our industry. We need to accept diversity in showbiz."

The actress further added that the film industry of late is doing its best to break these beauty perceptions and encourage healthy conversations about the same. "Things are getting better. There is more awareness, and we are celebrating these days for everything, which is very necessary for films, as it is a large medium where people get easily influenced."

Coming to Ghoomer, the movie tells a triumphant story of a paraplegic sportsperson portrayed by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek Bachchan. The film has got helmed by R Balki. The film also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Earlier in an interview with another entertainment portal, Saiyami shared, "Ghoomer has been the most physically and mentally challenging role that I have ever done so far. It’s difficult not only because it’s a cricketer’s role, she’s a handicapped cricketer."

