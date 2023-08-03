Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Tejasswi Prakash: Celebs spotted across the city
Our lens spotted these famous celebs across the city as they headed to the gyms, outside a parlour, or when they were about with their work commitments. Imran Hashmi, Rakul Preet Singh, Genelia to cricket star Shreyash Iyer were spotted. Take a look
Varinder Chawla
Our lens spotted these famous celebs across the city as they headed to the gyms, outside a parlour, or when they were about with their work commitments. Emraan Hashmi, Rakul Preet Singh, Genelia to cricket star Shreyash Iyer were spotted. Take a look
Varinder Chawla
Raveena Tandon was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble in front of a dubbing studio in Bandra. The actress looked glamourous and was all smiling for the cameras
Varinder Chawla
Actress Genelia D'Souza was spotted all smiling after shoot at Bandra. The actress was wearing an all-white ensemble with orange slippers.
Varinder Chawla
Actress Rahul Preet Singh was spotted outside a salon in Khar. She was wearing dark-blue shorts with a casual t-shirt of similar shade
Varinder Chawla
Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at a Yoga class in Bandra. The actress was seen wearing soft-baby pink shorts and carrying her yoga mat.
Varinder Chawla
Actress Karishma Tanna was spotted outside a gym in Bandra. The actress was seen in a black and white gym-wear
Varinder Chawla
Rhea Chakraborty was spotted today in the city along with her brother post gym in Bandra. The actress was spotted wearing a pink-tube top with black shorts
Varinder Chawla
Shreyas Iyer was spotted outside a salon in Khar. The star cricketer was seen wearing an orange t-shirt with blue shorts
Varinder Chawla
Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted outside a salon in Bandra. She was seen wearing a denim ensemble and was carrying a Christian Dior bag
Varinder Chawla
Malaika Arora, was spotted today at Khar. The actress is famous for her fitness videos and her interest in Yoga
Varinder Chawla
Emraan Hashmi has been spotted In Bandra probably heading for the gym. The actor is seen to be wearing an ash-black gym wear