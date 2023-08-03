Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Malaika Arora, Rhea Chakraborty, Tejasswi Prakash: Celebs spotted across the city

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Our lens spotted these famous celebs across the city as they headed to the gyms, outside a parlour, or when they were about with their work commitments. Imran Hashmi, Rakul Preet Singh, Genelia to cricket star Shreyash Iyer were spotted. Take a look

    article_image1

    Varinder Chawla

    Our lens spotted these famous celebs across the city as they headed to the gyms, outside a parlour, or when they were about with their work commitments. Emraan Hashmi, Rakul Preet Singh, Genelia to cricket star Shreyash Iyer were spotted. Take a look

    article_image2

    Varinder Chawla

    Raveena Tandon was spotted wearing an all-black ensemble in front of a dubbing studio in Bandra. The actress looked glamourous and was all smiling for the cameras

    article_image3

    Varinder Chawla

    Actress Genelia D'Souza was spotted all smiling after shoot at Bandra. The actress was wearing an all-white ensemble with orange slippers. 

    article_image4

    Varinder Chawla

    Actress Rahul Preet Singh was spotted outside a salon in Khar. She was wearing dark-blue shorts with a casual t-shirt of similar shade

    article_image5

    Varinder Chawla

    Tejasswi Prakash was spotted at a Yoga class in Bandra. The actress was seen wearing soft-baby pink shorts and carrying her yoga mat. 

    article_image6

    Varinder Chawla

     Actress Karishma Tanna was spotted outside a gym in Bandra. The actress was seen in a black and white gym-wear

    article_image7

    Varinder Chawla

    Rhea Chakraborty was spotted today in the city along with her brother post gym in Bandra. The actress was spotted wearing a pink-tube top with black shorts

    article_image8

    Varinder Chawla

    Shreyas Iyer was spotted outside a salon in Khar. The star cricketer was seen wearing an orange t-shirt with blue shorts

    article_image9

    Varinder Chawla

     Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted outside a salon in Bandra. She was seen wearing a denim ensemble and was carrying a Christian Dior bag

    article_image10

    Varinder Chawla

    Malaika Arora, was spotted today at Khar. The actress is famous for her fitness videos and her interest in Yoga

    article_image11

    Varinder Chawla

    Emraan Hashmi has been spotted In Bandra probably heading for the gym. The actor is seen to be wearing an ash-black gym wear

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meg 2: The Trench LEAKED-Jason Statham's action film is out on TamilRockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Meg 2: The Trench LEAKED-Jason Statham's action film is out on TamilRockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    'Dune' to 'Frankenstein': 7 best Science Fiction books of all-time MSW EAI

    'Dune' to 'Frankenstein': 7 best Science Fiction books of all-time

    Anushka Sharmas face looks weird and scary claims fans, netizens; See photos ADC

    Anushka Sharma’s face looks weird and scary claims fans, netizens; See photos

    AR Rahman film festival to celebrate 30 years of his incredible music prowess ADC

    AR Rahman film festival to celebrate 30 years of his incredible music prowess

    Govinda clarifies his account being hacked after deleted tweet about Nuh violence on Hindus sparks controversy

    Govinda clarifies his account being hacked after deleted tweet about Nuh violence on Hindus sparks controversy

    Recent Stories

    football Man United star Marcus Rashford sets ambitious goal target ahead of upcoming season osf

    Man United star Marcus Rashford sets ambitious goal target ahead of upcoming season

    Meg 2: The Trench LEAKED-Jason Statham's action film is out on TamilRockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Meg 2: The Trench LEAKED-Jason Statham's action film is out on TamilRockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Budget friendly date night ideas: Strengthen your relationship without breaking bank MIS

    Budget-friendly date night ideas: Strengthen your relationship without breaking bank

    Face Care: 5 surprising benefits of Lemon vma eai

    Face Care: 5 surprising benefits of Lemon

    'Dune' to 'Frankenstein': 7 best Science Fiction books of all-time MSW EAI

    'Dune' to 'Frankenstein': 7 best Science Fiction books of all-time

    Recent Videos

    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon