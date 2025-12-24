Akshaye Khanna’s reported exit from Drishyam 3 has sparked widespread discussion, coming right after the massive ₹600 crore box office success of Dhurandhar. Fans were expecting the actor to reprise his intense role as IG Tarun Ahlawat.

Akshaye Khanna’s reported exit from Drishyam 3 has left everyone shocked, especially for the fact that this buzz is all over the internet after the massive ₹600 crore box office success of Dhurandhar. The actor, Akshaye Khanna played the role of an intense IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2. And fans expected that Akshaye Khanna would be back for the third installment of the crime thriller franchise also. However, recent reports suggest that negotiations between the actor and the makers did not go well.

Akshaye Khanna Quit Drishyam 3

As per industry chatter, fee-related discord seems to be the prime reason for Akshaye Khanna's exit. After the huge success of Dhurandhar, which greatly enhanced his market value, the actor purportedly raised his remuneration for Drishyam 3. While this is not an unusual thing to do after a huge success, sources add that the producers were either unwilling or unable to afford his revised fee.

Along with the financial negotiations, insiders revealed that Akshaye Khanna reportedly proposed to alter the appearance of the actor on screen for Dhrishyam 3. The negotiations and talks are still going on and the official confirmation is not out yet.

Post-Dhurandhar: Rising Demand

With its phenomenal box-office success, Dhurandhar secured Akshaye Khanna's position as one of the more bankable actors in serious, content-heavy cinema. His performance in the movie received rave reviews, and filmmakers suddenly started working toward an understanding of his commercial value. Well-placed sources suggest that the actor is now being stricter about projects and remuneration and is concentrating on roles that are worth it for him both, creatively and financially.

Effect On Drishyam 3

Akshaye Khanna's character provided the crux for building tension in Drishyam 2, and thus his absence could considerably hamper the storytelling cleanup in Drishyam 3. Though the makers have not formally announced his exit, buzz is going on whether his character would be re-cast, killed off or in some way given a long limbo through a new plot twist.

Awaiting An Official Confirmation

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from either Akshaye Khanna or the Drishyam 3 team. There is anticipation among the fans of the franchise about some clarity because, by all accounts, the actor's performance in the series has been extremely memorable.