Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meg 2 The Trench Review: Is Jason Statham’s movie on pre-historic shark worth watching? Read THIS

    Much like the 2018 original, Meg 2: The Trench has also received mixed reviews. Some love the old and new shark monsters, while others are disappointed at the lack of gore and blood.

    Meg 2 The Trench Review Is Jason Statham movie on pre historic shark worth watching Read THIS RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

    In 2018, when The Meg was released, audiences and critics had mixed opinions about the Jason Statham-led pre-historic shark movie. Nevertheless, the film, which was made at over 100 million dollars, raked in five times that with USD 530 million worldwide collections. This meant that a sequel would be on the cards at some point, and that film Meg 2: The Trench opened in theatres worldwide today (August 4). 

    The central attraction of the film is still the apex predators, but this time around, there are also other deep-sea monsters vying for a piece of the meat (literally). Like last time, audiences are yet again divided about the film. There’s a lot of love coming from fans of the genre, but some seem disappointed. Here’s a look at some of the comments.

    Meg 2: The Trench is a film that embraces its absurdity from the get-go. Lots of fun to be had. Bigger is better is the mojo, and the film rocks with it. Loved the nods to Jurassic Park and shark films. Plenty of ways to introduce creatures into Altens world! #meg2thetrench

    I love Ben Wheatley so I really wanted #Meg2 to be good but... Oh my god it is fricking amazing and insanely stressful and so loud my seat was shaking and stath kicks loads of things in the face.

    Also Read: Meg 2: The Trench LEAKED-Jason Statham's action film is out on TamilRockers

    Good First Half Followed by Very Good Second Half. Last Half an Hour 🔥

    The last 45 minutes of #Meg2 is worth the price of admission. It's ridiculous, action packed, self-aware insanity that is the definition of mindless popcorn entertainment!

    #Meg2 was a huge let down! From someone who liked the first one, this one had an identity crisis. Felt like I was watching 4 different movies in one, Jonas has become just like Dom!

    Some things are better left dead. #Meg2 simply misses the mark in replicating what made its predecessor a surprise success half a decade ago.

    Also Read: 'Dune' to 'Frankenstein': 7 best Science Fiction books of all-time

    About Meg 2: The Trench
    Jason Statham returns in Meg 2: The Trench for more high-water monster antics. Jason as Jonas Taylor, a deep-sea diver who survives a super-shark attack in 2018's The Meg, based on a novel. Years later, he's recruited for a rescue operation despite no one believing his story. Jonas discovers that "Megs," mega sharks, assault coastal regions from a massive trench. Jonas and his squad destroy Meg in the movie, and he retires. However, the closing scene showed many Megs, implying a sequel.

    Meg 2 has the world adjusting to Meg's presence. Jonas rescues an underwater mining operation that mistakenly awakens additional Megs, larger and meaner. 

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar bonding with Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff over volleyball is unmissable - WATCH vma

    Akshay Kumar bonding with Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff over volleyball is unmissable - WATCH

    Kim Cattrall stuns ardent fanatics with 'And Just Like That' surprise appearance ahead of finale cameo vma

    Kim Cattrall stuns ardent fanatics with 'And Just Like That' surprise appearance ahead of finale cameo

    How to create a pool in your house using simple steps ADC EIA

    How to create a pool in your house using simple steps

    Rajinikanths new hairstyle: Check out new photo ADC

    Rajinikanth's new hairstyle: Check out new photo

    Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos ADC

    Ananya Panday flaunts toned body in pink bikini; see photos

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-340 Aug 04 2023: Check out today's winning ticket, prizes HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-340 Aug 04 2023: Check out today's winning ticket, prizes HERE

    Noida woman dies as lift crashes 8 floors at a high rise apartment gcw

    Noida woman dies as lift crashes 8 floors at a high-rise apartment

    Cricket IND vs WI 2023: West Indies deliver spirited performance to secure thrilling win against India in the 1st T20I osf

    IND vs WI 2023: West Indies deliver spirited performance to secure thrilling win against India in the 1st T20I

    Days after brutal murder of minor in Aluva, 4-year-old sexually-assaulted in Malappuram anr

    Days after brutal murder of minor in Aluva, 4-year-old sexually-assaulted in Malappuram

    Why 2 Indian warships are in South Pacific's Papua New Guinea

    Why 2 Indian warships are in South Pacific's Papua New Guinea

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon