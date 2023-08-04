Meg 2 The Trench Review: Is Jason Statham’s movie on pre-historic shark worth watching? Read THIS

Much like the 2018 original, Meg 2: The Trench has also received mixed reviews. Some love the old and new shark monsters, while others are disappointed at the lack of gore and blood.

In 2018, when The Meg was released, audiences and critics had mixed opinions about the Jason Statham-led pre-historic shark movie. Nevertheless, the film, which was made at over 100 million dollars, raked in five times that with USD 530 million worldwide collections. This meant that a sequel would be on the cards at some point, and that film Meg 2: The Trench opened in theatres worldwide today (August 4).

The central attraction of the film is still the apex predators, but this time around, there are also other deep-sea monsters vying for a piece of the meat (literally). Like last time, audiences are yet again divided about the film. There’s a lot of love coming from fans of the genre, but some seem disappointed. Here’s a look at some of the comments.

Meg 2: The Trench is a film that embraces its absurdity from the get-go. Lots of fun to be had. Bigger is better is the mojo, and the film rocks with it. Loved the nods to Jurassic Park and shark films. Plenty of ways to introduce creatures into Altens world! #meg2thetrench

I love Ben Wheatley so I really wanted #Meg2 to be good but... Oh my god it is fricking amazing and insanely stressful and so loud my seat was shaking and stath kicks loads of things in the face.

Good First Half Followed by Very Good Second Half. Last Half an Hour 🔥

The last 45 minutes of #Meg2 is worth the price of admission. It's ridiculous, action packed, self-aware insanity that is the definition of mindless popcorn entertainment!

#Meg2 was a huge let down! From someone who liked the first one, this one had an identity crisis. Felt like I was watching 4 different movies in one, Jonas has become just like Dom!

Some things are better left dead. #Meg2 simply misses the mark in replicating what made its predecessor a surprise success half a decade ago.

About Meg 2: The Trench

Jason Statham returns in Meg 2: The Trench for more high-water monster antics. Jason as Jonas Taylor, a deep-sea diver who survives a super-shark attack in 2018's The Meg, based on a novel. Years later, he's recruited for a rescue operation despite no one believing his story. Jonas discovers that "Megs," mega sharks, assault coastal regions from a massive trench. Jonas and his squad destroy Meg in the movie, and he retires. However, the closing scene showed many Megs, implying a sequel.

Meg 2 has the world adjusting to Meg's presence. Jonas rescues an underwater mining operation that mistakenly awakens additional Megs, larger and meaner.