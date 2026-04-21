'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda posted a heartfelt tribute to her late grandfather on Instagram, calling him 'the only love of my life.' She promised to carry forward his legacy, jokes, kindness, and stories in an emotional note.

Actor Aneet Padda has shared an emotional tribute to her late grandfather, expressing grief and love in a heartfelt note posted on Instagram following his recent passing. The 'Saiyaara' actor uploaded a photograph of herself holding her grandfather's hand, accompanied by a deeply personal message reflecting on their bond.

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In the note, Aneet described him as "the only love of my life." "The only love of my life... You were drifting away, but you didn't forget makhan. You held on to love, even when you couldn't hold on to memory," she wrote.

She continued by promising to carry forward his legacy in her life: "I will hold on to both. I will carry all our years together. I will be a good person. I will carry your jokes and repeat them every chance I get. I will carry your kindness and your light into every dark room. I will carry your stories and tell them to the world. I will carry your love, you taught me the purest, most unconditional kind. I will carry you."

Concluding her note, the actor added, "I spotted the brightest star in the sky today, and I knew where you went. I love you. I love you. I love you, Dadu. I love you so much. Always, beyond what time can hold." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

Aneet Padda's Acting Journey

Aneet Padda began her career as a teenage model, later taking on a small acting role in 'Salaam Venky'. She went on to earn notice through the Amazon Prime Video series 'Big Girls Don't Cry' and also appeared in the television show 'Yuva Sapno Ka Safar.' Her breakthrough came in 2025 with director Mohit Suri's romantic drama 'Saiyaara', which propelled her to overnight fame and drew praise for her screen presence.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Aneet is set to appear next in 'Shakti Shalini', part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. (ANI)