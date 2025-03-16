AR Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital; Check details here

Read Full Gallery

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman was recently hospitalized in Chennai due to dehydration and neck pain caused by travel fatigue. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed Rahman’s stable condition

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin provided a health update on Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, who was recently hospitalized in Chennai due to dehydration and neck pain. Stalin mentioned that Rahman’s condition is stable, and he will return home soon after contacting the doctors for confirmation.

According to Rahman's team, the 58-year-old composer had experienced discomfort the previous night and visited the hospital for a check-up. The medical tests showed no serious concerns, and he was expected to be discharged the same day.

Rahman’s team clarified that false reports suggesting he was admitted due to chest pain were inaccurate. They confirmed that his hospital visit was prompted by dehydration and neck pain caused by recent travels.

The music maestro has been actively working on various projects. He recently performed with Ed Sheeran during the Mathematics Tour concert in Chennai and is composing music for Tere Ishk Mein, a spiritual sequel to Raanjhanaa, directed by Anand L Rai. ALSO READ: AR Rahman admitted to Chennai hospital after "dehydration, neck pain" following travel

