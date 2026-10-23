Saif Ali Khan sold a 797 sq ft flat in Mumbai's Bandra West for Rs 4.11 crore. This apartment was originally part of a larger 6,000 sq ft unit that Saif Ali Khan purchased in 2007 for Rs 9.7 crore, later subdivided into three flats. The sale deed was registered on October 19, 2026.

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently completed the sale of one of his residential properties in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West for Rs 4.11 crore, according to documents from property registration. This significant transaction, formally registered on October 19, 2026, pertains to a 797 sq ft flat that forms a portion of a much larger real estate asset originally acquired by the acclaimed actor back in 2007 for Rs 9.7 crore.

The property deal involved the sale of a 797 sq ft carpet-area flat located in the prime locality of Bandra West, Mumbai. In addition to the apartment, the sale includes two open parking spaces, enhancing the value and convenience for the new owners. The preliminary agreement to sell was formalized and dated March 7, 2024, with its registration following on March 11, 2024, setting the stage for the final deed execution.

Key Details of the Recent Transaction

The sale deed for the 797 sq ft apartment, situated within the Hi-Cons Residency complex, was officially executed and registered on October 19, 2026. This precise date marks the completion of the legal formalities for the property transfer. The buyers, whose names have not been publicly disclosed, took physical possession of the apartment earlier, on March 7, 2024. For this particular transaction, the buyers fulfilled their statutory obligations by paying a substantial stamp duty of ₹24.66 lakh. This recent sale represents a strategic divestment by Saif Ali Khan, involving one specific unit carved out from a much larger, earlier real estate investment made by the actor over a decade ago in this highly sought-after Mumbai locale.

A Look Back at the Original Investment and Division

The recently sold 797 sq ft flat has a notable history, tracing back to a substantial acquisition made by Saif Ali Khan in 2007. Property registration records reveal that Khan had initially purchased a sprawling 6,000 sq ft carpet-area unit. This expansive property, which also included accompanying parking facilities, was acquired on March 30, 2007, for a total consideration of Rs 9.7 crore. This original purchase effectively covered what would later become three distinct residential units. Subsequently, on June 19, 2014, this singular 6,000 sq ft unit underwent a formal division into three separate apartments. These independent units comprised one flat measuring approximately 2,997 sq ft, another generously sized at 2,205 sq ft, and the 797 sq ft apartment that was the subject of the recent Rs 4.11 crore sale. The initial Rs 9.7 crore acquisition price in 2007 encompassed the entire collective area of these three now-distinct apartments, a detail corroborated by real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix.