Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will appear together on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 5. The episode, featuring their playful banter, will stream on Netflix on October 17 and also includes comedians Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, and others.

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are set to appear together on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, bringing their humour and playful banter to the comedy show. The couple are set to appear together on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 5, with the upcoming episode scheduled to stream on Netflix on October 17. https://www.instagram.com/reel/Deex_-Uq2XW/?rpxt=MTR5bDF6aG9nbWkwdw%3D%3D

They have appeared on the comedy show separately in the recent past and will share the stage this time together.

Star-Studded Comedy Line-up

Host Kapil Sharma will be joined by Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, who are set to add to the episode’s humour with their comic acts and signature performances.

The episode is expected to feature Kapil’s one-liners, cheeky questions and light-hearted interactions with the couple, along with candid moments between Saif and Kareena.

The latest episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ Season 5 will stream on Netflix on Saturday, October 17.