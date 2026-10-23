Manohar (Aegan) gets suspended from his college because of his friends. Nobody gives him a seat after that. Finally, he gets admission into Arul Bodhi Women's College in Coimbatore, which recently turned co-ed. Manohar is the only boy in the entire college. He sees Kodi (Sridevi) and falls in love with her. They decide to get married. But job and caste issues create problems, and they break up.

Three years later, Manohar works as a team leader in an IT company. Nivetha (Femina George) joins his team as an intern. She already has a toxic boyfriend who tortures her. Manohar helps her escape that mess.

Why did he break up with Kodi? Why does Nivetha fall for Manohar despite knowing his past? The rest of the story answers these questions.