The Rajinikanth-starrer has reached a worldwide gross collection of ₹606.05 crore after eight days of its theatrical run. India contributed ₹391.55 crore in gross earnings, while overseas markets added ₹214.50 crore.

The international market continues to be an important contributor to the film’s overall performance. Its worldwide total highlights the reach of Rajinikanth’s star power, with the sequel attracting audiences across multiple language markets.