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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs. 606 Crore Worldwide
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s starrer has crossed ₹606 crore worldwide in 8 days, strengthening box office run. However, film witnessed sharp dip in domestic earnings on Day 8 as its India net collection reached ₹334.35 crore
Jailer 2 Worldwide Collection Crosses ₹606 Crore
The Rajinikanth-starrer has reached a worldwide gross collection of ₹606.05 crore after eight days of its theatrical run. India contributed ₹391.55 crore in gross earnings, while overseas markets added ₹214.50 crore.
The international market continues to be an important contributor to the film’s overall performance. Its worldwide total highlights the reach of Rajinikanth’s star power, with the sequel attracting audiences across multiple language markets.
India Net Collection Reaches ₹334.35 Crore
On Thursday, October 22, Jailer 2 collected ₹17.15 crore net in India across 13,241 shows, according to the reported trade figures. This took its cumulative domestic net collection to ₹334.35 crore.
However, the film’s daily earnings fell by 39.1% compared with Wednesday’s ₹28.15 crore. The decline suggests that its domestic box office momentum has slowed during the second week, even as its overall worldwide total continues to climb.
Tamil Version Leads Day 8 Collections
The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Jailer 2’s domestic earnings on Day 8. Here is the reported language-wise collection for Thursday:
- Tamil: ₹10.75 crore
- Telugu: ₹3.60 crore
- Hindi: ₹2.40 crore
- Kannada: ₹0.40 crore
The figures show that the Tamil version continued to dominate the film’s daily earnings, while the Telugu and Hindi versions also contributed to its domestic total. Kannada screenings added a smaller amount in comparison.
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