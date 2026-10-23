Anil Kapoor pays a heartfelt tribute to his late friend Satish Kaushik on the show India Ke Top 1%, sharing emotional memories and praising their unique, long-standing bond during a touching interaction with a contestant.

Anil Kapoor Remembers Satish Kaushik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI): Anil Kapoor fondly recalled his close friendship with late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik on an upcoming episode of India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show, saying that the two shared a bond that went beyond their professional association. The emotional moment unfolded when contestant Gagan, whose resemblance to Satish Kaushik caught Kapoor’s attention, spoke about being frequently compared to the late actor. Gagan also recalled meeting Kaushik during a shoot in Delhi for the television show Sumit Sambhal Lega, prompting the host to revisit cherished memories of his friend.

Reflecting on their relationship, Kapoor said, “My bond with him, I cannot explain. Even if this shoot were 70 minutes long, it would not be enough to tell his stories. He used to tell me, ‘Tera talent lajawab hai.’” Kapoor also revealed that he fondly called Kaushik ‘Danny DeVito’. The two shared a love for the film Twins and had often imagined playing twin brothers together.

A Tribute to Their Unique Friendship

Recalling their close equation, Kapoor said, “Agar mera koi judwa bhai ban sakta hai, to wo sirf Satish tha, kyunki usko mere baare mein har cheez pata thi: mera gussa, meri khushi, har cheez. He knew me so well.” The conversation took a lighter turn when Kapoor and Gagan recreated one of Kaushik’s memorable dialogues on stage, “Mera naam hai Calendra, main chala kitchen ke andar!” Appreciating Gagan’s gesture, Kapoor told him, “Aapne mera dil jeet liya hai.” He then jokingly appealed to the audience to cast him and Gagan as twin brothers if anyone had the money to make a film inspired by Twins.

The exchange offered a glimpse into Kapoor’s personal memories of Kaushik, remembering him not only as an actor and filmmaker but also as a close friend whose humour and warmth remained an important part of their relationship. India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show airs on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show is also available on JioHotstar. (ANI)