Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were seen cheering on their sons as they played soccer at a playground. Kareena shared a playful selfie on Instagram from her 'soccer duties,' dressed in a casual red bandhani shirt and blue jeans.

Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saturday stepped out in the city to take their kids to the playground. The couple cheered happily as they watched their sons play soccer.

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Kareena even gave fans a peek into her "soccer duties" with a playful selfie. She shared a snapshot on her Instagram Story, featuring herself and Saif at the playground. "Soccer duties," Kareena captioned the post.

Kareena opted for a casual red bandhani shirt paired with blue jeans, completing her look with stylish black sunglasses. Saif was also seen sporting a casual attire.

On The Professional Front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to appear in Daayra, an investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actor was last seen in 'Crew,' a 2024 heist comedy co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She also featured in 'The Buckingham Murders', a crime thriller released in September 2024, where she took on a more intense role.

Meanwhile, Saif is next slated to star in 'Haiwaan', directed by Priyadarshan. He also has 'Kartavya', and 'Hum Hindustani' projects in his kitty.