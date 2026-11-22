Anupam Kher arrives at the 57th IFFI in Goa, praising the festival for elevating Indian cinema globally. The event features 150 films from 86 nations, showcasing diverse stories, prestigious juries, and the 20th edition of the WAVES Film Bazaar.

Anupam Kher Highlights Global Significance of IFFI at Goa Ceremony

Anupam Kher highlighted the significance of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in promoting Indian cinema. He urged the "representatives of Indian cinema" to promote the film festival. Anupam Kher has reached Goa to attend the 57th edition of IFFI. Being a veteran actor of Indian cinema, Anupam Kher lauded the emergence of the International Film Festival of India in representing Indian cinema on a global scale. While talking to ANI, Kher said, "I think IFFI has become one of the most important international film festivals in the world. The participation of international celebrities, filmmakers and actors has given it a very prestigious stage. The seminars, discussions, Film Bazaar, film premieres and Panorama films are all great. As Indian representatives of cinema, we must promote the festival by participating in it."

This year IFFI brings together 86 nations and showcases over 150 films, celebrating cinema's ability to transcend geographical boundaries and connect people through stories and shared emotions. This year's festival features nine World Premieres, two International Premieres, 24 Asian Premieres and 116 Indian Premieres, offering audiences an opportunity to explore cinema from different countries, cultures and generations.

The International Competition Jury, chaired by Aanand L. Rai, along with jury members Bogdan Mureșanu, Sol Berruezo Pichon-Rivière, María Alejandra Rojas and Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke, was felicitated at the ceremony. Chairpersons of the Indian Panorama Feature and Non-Feature Film sections, Madhur Bhandarkar and Himanshu Sekhar Khatua, respectively, were also honoured. The 20th edition of WAVES Film Bazaar also commenced in Goa on November 20, marking two decades of connecting Indian cinema with international markets and opportunities. The 57th edition of IFFI will continue until November 28.