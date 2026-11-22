The 32nd National Rangghar Theatre Festival in Barpeta, Assam, runs from November 28 to December 1. The event features Raghubir Yadav's 'Piano' and a Colombian performance, dedicated to the memory of legendary artiste Zubeen Garg.

32nd National Rangghar Theatre Festival to Begin in Barpeta Assam

Barpeta (Assam) [India], November 22 (ANI): Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav’s play ‘Piano’ and a performance by Colombian theatre troupe Teatro La Mascara will be the major highlights of the 32nd National Rangghar Theatre Festival, scheduled to take place in Assam’s Barpeta from November 28 to December 1. Organised by Rangghar, Barpeta, at the District Library Auditorium, the four-day festival will be dedicated to the memory of legendary artiste Zubeen Garg.

The festival will open on November 28 with ‘The Bandit Queens’, staged by Cali-based Colombian theatre group Teatro La Mascara, bringing an international dimension to this year’s programme. The event will conclude on December 1 with ‘Piano’, presented by Mumbai-based RYRA Arts Pvt. Ltd. Conceived, dramatised and directed by Raghubir Yadav, the play will also feature a special performance by the veteran Bollywood and television actor. Apart from the international production, the festival will showcase performances by theatre groups from Assam, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Dimapur, Mumbai and other parts of the country. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu will attend the concluding ceremony as the Chief Guest. Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury and Barpeta MLA Deepak Kumar Das will be present as Guests of Honour. With performances from across India and an international theatre production, the 32nd edition of the festival will bring together artists and theatre groups from diverse backgrounds while paying tribute to Zubeen Garg. (ANI)