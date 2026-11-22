4 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Sai Pallavi Stands Strong, Ranks of Kajal and Nayanthara

Sai Pallavi is in fifth place. As we know, she recently acted in 'Ramayana'. Her rank went up in September. She was fifth last month and stays there in October too. Kajal is in sixth place, unchanged from September when she dropped from fifth. Nayanthara is in seventh place, same as September. So, there are no changes in the top 7.