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Samantha to Sai Pallavi to Mamitha Baiju: Who Are India's 10 Most Popular Heroines in October 2026?
Young sensation Mamitha Baiju crashes into India's Top 10 Heroines list for the very first time, pushing Trisha down the ranks. Let's see who holds the ultimate top spots right now.
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Popular Actresses: India's Top 10 Heroines
Every month, Ormax Media releases a list of India's most popular heroines. They make this list based on movies, ads, discussions, image, market, and following. Usually, the same actors appear on the list, but there are small changes in their ranks. In October, there are not many changes. Young sensation Mamitha Baiju enters the list for the first time. Trisha and Kriti Sanon's ranks have dropped. Let's see the ranks of Samantha, Kajal, Rashmika, Nayanthara, and Sai Pallavi.
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Samantha is Number One
In the Ormax Media list, Samantha takes the first place. We can say she is unbeatable in this position. She impresses everyone by staying at number one in the most popular heroines list across India. Samantha last acted in 'Maa Inti Bangaram'. She announced her pregnancy around that time and recently gave birth to a baby boy named Dev Nidimoru. Even without movies, she is very active on social media, so her position remains unchanged.
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Rashmika at Fourth Place... Who are Two and Three?
Bollywood actress and 'RRR' star Alia Bhatt holds the second place, with no change from last month. 'Kalki 2898 AD' beauty Deepika Padukone is in third place, also unchanged. They were in the same spots in September. National crush Rashmika Mandanna is in fourth place. She was also 4th in September and keeps that rank now.
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Sai Pallavi Stands Strong, Ranks of Kajal and Nayanthara
Sai Pallavi is in fifth place. As we know, she recently acted in 'Ramayana'. Her rank went up in September. She was fifth last month and stays there in October too. Kajal is in sixth place, unchanged from September when she dropped from fifth. Nayanthara is in seventh place, same as September. So, there are no changes in the top 7.
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Image Credit : instagram/@mamitha_baiju
Mamitha Baiju Enters the List... Shock for Trisha and Kriti Sanon
Changes start from the 8th place. Mamitha Baiju, who was never on this list before, enters it for the first time. She takes the 8th place, surprising heroines like Trisha and Kriti Sanon. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is in 9th place. Trisha is in 10th place, dropping one spot from 9th in September. Interestingly, Sreeleela, Shraddha Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif lost their places on this list.
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