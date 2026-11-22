Manish Goel exits Bigg Boss 20 following a leg injury, while Mahhi Vij reportedly survives Week 11 elimination. Find out how the unexpected medical exit changes the competition.

Week 11 of Bigg Boss 20 has seen a change in the game as Manish Goel, who entered as wild card, has exited from the show. It is reported that his exit is due to a serious injury to his leg. As the contestant left the house due to reasons unrelated to public votes, it was a change to the usual eviction rules.

Manish was in the news for having a heated argument with Qazi Touqeer. However, with his sudden exit from the house, fans were taken aback.

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Good News For Mahhi Vij

Among the contestants getting the least votes during this week, Mahhi Vij was saved from eviction as Manish left the house due to medical reasons. Salman Khan reportedly made it clear that Manish was not the contestant with the least votes, making Mahhi safe in the game for another week.

Bigg Boss 20: Contestants remaining

Aamrapali Dubey, Arishfa Khan, Kanika Mann, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Love Gill, Mahhi Vij, Qazi Touqeer, Tanmay Singh (Scout OP), Uditi Singh and Yung DSA are in the game. With the end game drawing closer, every challenge, alliance and argument may determine which contestant will emerge winner.