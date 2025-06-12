Sabrina Carpenter's seventh studio album, "Man's Best Friend," arrives August 29th. The lead single, "Manchild," co-written with Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, topped Spotify charts

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has announced a new album, 'Man's Best Friend,' which will be released on August 29, reported Variety.

The Grammy winner revealed these details on Wednesday morning during an Instagram Live where she was rifling through a stack of records by Donna Summer, ABBA, and Dolly Parton, before landing on her own.

The teaser quickly revealed the album's artwork, which features the blonde on all fours, with someone in black slacks grabbing a handful of her hair.

Carpenter released the album's lead single, 'Manchild,' which was written by her and frequent collaborators Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen, last week.

As per Variety, the single quickly rose to No. 1 on both the Spotify U.S. and Spotify Global charts after arriving alongside a cinematic music video directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia.

"Man's Best Friend" will be Carpenter's seventh studio album and will be released almost exactly one year after the release of her chart-topping " Short n' Sweet" record, which was released last August.

All three singles off the latter album, 'Espresso,' 'Please Please Please,' and 'Taste,' entered the coveted Billions Club on Spotify.

According to Variety, 'Short n' Sweet' sold 10 million albums globally and earned Carpenter six Grammy nods as a first-time nominee. She has also earned the "Best Pop Vocal Album" award and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Espresso.’