Grammy Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter to Kacey Musgraves make big win; Check full list of winners

The 2025 Grammy Awards have started in Los Angeles, with Beyoncé leading the nominations. Indian-origin artists, including Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar, are also in the running.

The 2025 Grammy Awards have kicked off at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Leading the nominations with 11 nods is singer Beyoncé. Other top nominees include artists like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Taylor Swift.

Indian-origin nominees such as Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal, Radhika Vekaria, and Chandrika Tandon have also made their mark. The ceremony is being hosted by TV personality and writer Trevor Noah. In India, the event is being live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – Apple

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) Charli XCX – Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae

Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT – Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)

Julian Marley & Antaeus – Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)

Shaboozey & David Guetta – A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat

Charli XCX – Brat Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Best Dance Pop Recording

WINNER: Charli XCX – Von Dutch

Ariana Grande – Yes, And?

Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]

Madison Beer – Make You Mine

Troye Sivan – Got Me Started



Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Justice & Tame Impala – Neverender

Justice & Tame Impala – Neverender Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On

Four Tet – Loved

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – Leavemealone

Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy

Best Country Song

WINNER: Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted

Brothers Osborne – Break Mine

Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Norah Jones – Visions

Norah Jones – Visions Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive – Good Together

Best Music Film

WINNER: Jon Batiste – American Symphony

Jon Batiste – American Symphony June Carter Cash – June

Run-DMC – Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt – Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists – The Greatest Night in Pop

Best Music Video

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us A$AP Rocky – Tailor Swif

Charli XCX – 360

Eminem – Houdini

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Song Written for Visual Media

WINNER: Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)

Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”) Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)

Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)

*NSync & Justin Timberlake – Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

WINNER: Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord

Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Wilbert Roget II – Star Wars Outlaws

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

WINNER: Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two Kris Bowers – The Color Purple

Laura Karpman – American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross – Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

WINNER: London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein

London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein Various Artists – The Color Purple

Various Artists – Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists – Saltburn

Various Artists – Twisters: The Album

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming Brittany Howard – What Now

Clairo – Charm

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Best Alternative Music Performance

WINNER: St. Vincent – Flea

St. Vincent – Flea Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

Best Rock Song

WINNER: St. Vincent – Broken Man

St. Vincent – Broken Man The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – Dilemma

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Best Rock Album

WINNER: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Jack White – No Name

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) Judas Priest – Crown of Horns

Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy – Suffocate

Metallica – Screaming Suicide

Spiritbox – Cellar Door

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: The Beatles – Now and Then

The Beatles – Now and Then The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St. Vincent – Broken Man

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Daniel Nigro

Daniel Nigro Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Best Rap Song

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

Rapsody & Hit-Boy – Asteroids

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti – Carnival

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii – Nissan Altima

Eminem – Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

Best Melodic Rap Performance

WINNER: Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM

Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii

Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You

Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – Kehlani (Remix)

Latto – Big Mama

Best R&B Album

WINNER: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Muni Long – Revenge

Usher – Coming Home

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: NxWorries – Why Lawd?

NxWorries – Why Lawd? WINNER: Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You

Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World

Durand Bernarr – En Route

Kehlani – Crash

Best R&B Song

WINNER: SZA – Saturn

SZA – Saturn Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Kehlani – After Hours

Muni Long – Ruined Me

Tems – Burning

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: Lucky Daye – That’s You

Lucky Daye – That’s You Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove

Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie

Marsha Ambrosius – Wet

Muni Long – Make Me Forget

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)

Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET) Chris Brown – Residuals

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Jhené Aiko – Guidance

SZA – Saturn

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Amy Allen

Amy Allen Edgar Barrera

Jessi Alexander

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer

Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best Historical Album

WINNER: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial Paul Robeson – Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings

Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía – Pepito y Paquito

Prince & the New Power Generation – Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)

Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews – The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

WINNER: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial Alice Coltrane – The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)

Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras – After Midnight

John Culshaw – John Culshaw – The Art of the Producer – The Early Years 1948-55

Various Artists – SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER: John Lennon – Mind Games

John Lennon – Mind Games Alpha Wolf – Half Living Things

Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)

Nirvana – In Utero

Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker – Unsuk Chin

90 Day Men – We Blame Chicago

Best Recording Package

WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat

Charli XCX – Brat The Avett Brothers – The Avett Brothers

iWhoiWhoo – Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease

Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)

The Muddy Basin Ramblers – Jug Band Millionaire

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

William Clark Green – Baker Hotel

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

WINNER: Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration

Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton – Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones

George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow

Various Artists – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

Best Children’s Music Album

WINNER: Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – ¡Brillo, Brillo!

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – ¡Brillo, Brillo! Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate

John Legend – My Favorite Dream

Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats – Creciendo

Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER: Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira

Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero

Marc Anthony – Muevense

Sheila E. – Bailar

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

WINNER: Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1

Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 Chiquis – Diamantes

Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos

Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

WINNER: Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?

Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas? Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

El David Aguilar – Compita del Destino

Mon Laferte – Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso – Grasa

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: Ruthie Foster – Mileage

Ruthie Foster – Mileage Antonio Vergara – The Fury

Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Friendlytown

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa

Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down

Little Feat – Sam’s Place

Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – Lighthouse

Sierra Ferrell – Lighthouse The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood

Nothing in Rambling

Rhiannon Giddens – The Ballad of Sally Anne

Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER: Cory Henry – Church

Cory Henry – Church Authentic Unlimited – The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2

The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Rhapsody

Mark D. Conklin – The Gospel According to Mark

The Nelons – Loving You

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNER: Doe – Heart of a Human

Doe – Heart of a Human Brandon Lake – Coat of Many Colors

Elevation Worship – When Wind Meets Fire

Forrest Frank – Child of God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete

Best Gospel Album

WINNER: CeCe Winans – More Than This

CeCe Winans – More Than This Karen Clark Sheard – Still Karen

Kirk Franklin – Father’s Day

Melvin Crispell III – Covered Vol. 1

Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster II (Live)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER: CeCe Winans – That’s My King

CeCe Winans – That’s My King Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans – Holy Forever (Live)

Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore – Praise

Honor & Glory & Disciple – Firm Foundation (He Won’t)

Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore – In the Name of Jesus

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard – In the Room

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan Doe – Holy Hands

Melvin Crispell III – Yesterday

Ricky Dillard – Hold On (Live)

McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah

Yolanda Adams – Church Doors

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNER: Kalani Pe’a – Kuini

Kalani Pe’a – Kuini Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux – Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty – Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz &

Heritage Festival

The Rumble – Stories From the Battlefield

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul – 25 Back to My Roots

Best Folk Album

WINNER: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends

Madi Diaz – Weird Faith

Best Bluegrass Album

WINNER: Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1

Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1 Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – I Built a World

Dan Tyminski – Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman

The Del McCoury Band – Songs of Love and Life

Sister Sadie – No Fear

Tony Trischka – Earl Jam

Best Americana Album

WINNER : Sierra Ferrell – Trail of Flowers

: Sierra Ferrell – Trail of Flowers Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers

T Bone Burnett – The Other Side

Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood

Best American Roots Song

WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming

Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – All in Good Time

Mark Knopfler – Ahead of the Game

Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve

Best Americana Performance

WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming

Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming Beyoncé – Ya Ya

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – Don’t Do Me Good

Madison Cunningham – Subtitles

Sarah Jarosz – Runaway Train

