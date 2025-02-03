Grammy Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter to Kacey Musgraves make big win; Check full list of winners
The 2025 Grammy Awards have started in Los Angeles, with Beyoncé leading the nominations. Indian-origin artists, including Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar, are also in the running.
The 2025 Grammy Awards have kicked off at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Leading the nominations with 11 nods is singer Beyoncé. Other top nominees include artists like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Taylor Swift.
Indian-origin nominees such as Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal, Radhika Vekaria, and Chandrika Tandon have also made their mark. The ceremony is being hosted by TV personality and writer Trevor Noah. In India, the event is being live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.Here is the complete list of winners.
Best Pop Solo Performance
- WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
- Beyoncé – Bodyguard
- Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
- Charli XCX – Apple
Best Remixed Recording
- WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
- Charli XCX – Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
- Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT – Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
- Julian Marley & Antaeus – Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
- Shaboozey & David Guetta – A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat
- Four Tet – Three
- Justice – Hyperdrama
- Kaytranada – Timeless
- Zedd – Telos
Best Dance Pop Recording
WINNER: Charli XCX – Von Dutch
Ariana Grande – Yes, And?
Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Madison Beer – Make You Mine
Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- WINNER: Justice & Tame Impala – Neverender
- Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
- Four Tet – Loved
- Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – Leavemealone
- Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy
Best Country Song
- WINNER: Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
- Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
- Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted
Brothers Osborne – Break Mine
Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Best Country Solo Performance
- WINNER: Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman
- Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
- Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
- Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
- Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- WINNER: Norah Jones – Visions
- Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream
- Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur de Peau
- Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
- Lake Street Dive – Good Together
Best Music Film
- WINNER: Jon Batiste – American Symphony
- June Carter Cash – June
- Run-DMC – Kings From Queens
- Steven Van Zandt – Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
- Various Artists – The Greatest Night in Pop
Best Music Video
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- A$AP Rocky – Tailor Swif
- Charli XCX – 360
- Eminem – Houdini
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- WINNER: Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)
- Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
- Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
- *NSync & Justin Timberlake – Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
- Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
- WINNER: Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- John Paesano – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- Wilbert Roget II – Star Wars Outlaws
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
- WINNER: Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
- Kris Bowers – The Color Purple
- Laura Karpman – American Fiction
- Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross – Shōgun
- Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- WINNER: London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
- Various Artists – The Color Purple
- Various Artists – Deadpool & Wolverine
- Various Artists – Saltburn
- Various Artists – Twisters: The Album
Best Alternative Music Album
- WINNER: St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
- Brittany Howard – What Now
- Clairo – Charm
- Kim Gordon – The Collective
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
Best Alternative Music Performance
- WINNER: St. Vincent – Flea
- Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
- Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
- Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
Best Rock Song
- WINNER: St. Vincent – Broken Man
- The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Green Day – Dilemma
- Idles – Gift Horse
- Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Best Rock Album
- WINNER: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
- The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
- Fontaines D.C. – Romance
- Green Day – Saviors
- Idles – Tangk
- Jack White – No Name
- Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Best Metal Performance
- WINNER: Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
- Judas Priest – Crown of Horns
- Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy – Suffocate
- Metallica – Screaming Suicide
- Spiritbox – Cellar Door
Best Rock Performance
- WINNER: The Beatles – Now and Then
- The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
- Idles – Gift Horse
- Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
- St. Vincent – Broken Man
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- WINNER: Daniel Nigro
- Alissia
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
Best Rap Song
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
- Glorilla – Yeah Glo!
- Rapsody & Hit-Boy – Asteroids
- ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti – Carnival
Best Rap Performance
- WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
- Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
- Doechii – Nissan Altima
- Eminem – Houdini
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
- Glorilla – Yeah Glo!
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- WINNER: Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM
- Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii
- Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You
- Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – Kehlani (Remix)
- Latto – Big Mama
Best R&B Album
- WINNER: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
- Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
- Lucky Daye – Algorithm
- Muni Long – Revenge
- Usher – Coming Home
Best Progressive R&B Album
- WINNER: NxWorries – Why Lawd?
- WINNER: Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You
- Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World
- Durand Bernarr – En Route
- Kehlani – Crash
Best R&B Song
- WINNER: SZA – Saturn
- Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Kehlani – After Hours
- Muni Long – Ruined Me
- Tems – Burning
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- WINNER: Lucky Daye – That’s You
- Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove
- Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie
- Marsha Ambrosius – Wet
- Muni Long – Make Me Forget
Best R&B Performance
- WINNER: Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)
- Chris Brown – Residuals
- Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Jhené Aiko – Guidance
- SZA – Saturn
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- WINNER: Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye
Best Comedy Album
- WINNER: Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer
- Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
- Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
- Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
- Trevor Noah – Where Was I
Best Historical Album
- WINNER: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial
- Paul Robeson – Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings
- Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía – Pepito y Paquito
- Prince & the New Power Generation – Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)
- Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews – The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Album Notes
- WINNER: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial
- Alice Coltrane – The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)
- Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras – After Midnight
- John Culshaw – John Culshaw – The Art of the Producer – The Early Years 1948-55
- Various Artists – SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- WINNER: John Lennon – Mind Games
- Alpha Wolf – Half Living Things
- Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)
- Nirvana – In Utero
- Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker – Unsuk Chin
- 90 Day Men – We Blame Chicago
Best Recording Package
- WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat
- The Avett Brothers – The Avett Brothers
- iWhoiWhoo – Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease
- Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)
- The Muddy Basin Ramblers – Jug Band Millionaire
- Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
- William Clark Green – Baker Hotel
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
- WINNER: Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
- Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra
- Dolly Parton – Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
- George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow
- Various Artists – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
Best Children’s Music Album
- WINNER: Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – ¡Brillo, Brillo!
- Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate
- John Legend – My Favorite Dream
- Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats – Creciendo
- Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival
Best Tropical Latin Album
- WINNER: Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)
- Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira
- Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero
- Marc Anthony – Muevense
- Sheila E. – Bailar
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- WINNER: Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
- Chiquis – Diamantes
- Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
- Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- WINNER: Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?
- Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
- El David Aguilar – Compita del Destino
- Mon Laferte – Autopoiética
- Nathy Peluso – Grasa
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- WINNER: Ruthie Foster – Mileage
- Antonio Vergara – The Fury
- Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
- Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve
- Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Friendlytown
Best Traditional Blues Album
- WINNER: Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa
- Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down
- Little Feat – Sam’s Place
- Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman
Best American Roots Performance
- WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – Lighthouse
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
- Nothing in Rambling
- Rhiannon Giddens – The Ballad of Sally Anne
- Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve
Best Roots Gospel Album
- WINNER: Cory Henry – Church
- Authentic Unlimited – The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2
- The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Rhapsody
- Mark D. Conklin – The Gospel According to Mark
- The Nelons – Loving You
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- WINNER: Doe – Heart of a Human
- Brandon Lake – Coat of Many Colors
- Elevation Worship – When Wind Meets Fire
- Forrest Frank – Child of God
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete
Best Gospel Album
- WINNER: CeCe Winans – More Than This
- Karen Clark Sheard – Still Karen
- Kirk Franklin – Father’s Day
- Melvin Crispell III – Covered Vol. 1
- Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster II (Live)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- WINNER: CeCe Winans – That’s My King
- Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans – Holy Forever (Live)
- Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore – Praise
- Honor & Glory & Disciple – Firm Foundation (He Won’t)
- Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore – In the Name of Jesus
- Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard – In the Room
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- WINNER: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan
- Doe – Holy Hands
- Melvin Crispell III – Yesterday
- Ricky Dillard – Hold On (Live)
- McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah
- Yolanda Adams – Church Doors
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- WINNER: Kalani Pe’a – Kuini
- Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux – Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty – Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz &
- Heritage Festival
- The Rumble – Stories From the Battlefield
- Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul – 25 Back to My Roots
Best Folk Album
- WINNER: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland
- Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
- American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
- Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
- Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
Best Bluegrass Album
- WINNER: Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1
- Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – I Built a World
- Dan Tyminski – Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
- The Del McCoury Band – Songs of Love and Life
- Sister Sadie – No Fear
- Tony Trischka – Earl Jam
Best Americana Album
- WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – Trail of Flowers
- Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy
- Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive
- Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers
- T Bone Burnett – The Other Side
- Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood
Best American Roots Song
- WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming
- Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
- Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – All in Good Time
- Mark Knopfler – Ahead of the Game
- Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve
Best Americana Performance
- WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming
- Beyoncé – Ya Ya
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky
- Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – Don’t Do Me Good
- Madison Cunningham – Subtitles
- Sarah Jarosz – Runaway Train