Grammy Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter to Kacey Musgraves make big win; Check full list of winners

The 2025 Grammy Awards have started in Los Angeles, with Beyoncé leading the nominations. Indian-origin artists, including Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar, are also in the running.
 

Updated: Feb 3, 2025, 8:42 AM IST

The 2025 Grammy Awards have kicked off at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. Leading the nominations with 11 nods is singer Beyoncé. Other top nominees include artists like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Taylor Swift.

Indian-origin nominees such as Ricky Kej, Anoushka Shankar, Varijashree Venugopal, Radhika Vekaria, and Chandrika Tandon have also made their mark. The ceremony is being hosted by TV personality and writer Trevor Noah. In India, the event is being live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here is the complete list of winners.

Best Pop Solo Performance

  • WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
  • Beyoncé – Bodyguard
  • Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
  • Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
  • Charli XCX – Apple

Best Remixed Recording

  • WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
  • Charli XCX – Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
  • Doechii & Kaytranada Featuring JT – Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
  • Julian Marley & Antaeus – Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
  • Shaboozey & David Guetta – A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

  • WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat
  • Four Tet – Three
  • Justice – Hyperdrama
  • Kaytranada – Timeless
  • Zedd – Telos

Best Dance Pop Recording

WINNER: Charli XCX – Von Dutch
Ariana Grande – Yes, And?
Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
Madison Beer – Make You Mine
Troye Sivan – Got Me Started


Best Dance/Electronic Recording

  • WINNER: Justice & Tame Impala – Neverender
  • Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
  • Four Tet – Loved
  • Fred Again.. & Baby Keem – Leavemealone
  • Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy

Best Country Song

  • WINNER: Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
  • Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
  • Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
  • Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
  • Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted
Brothers Osborne – Break Mine
Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best Country Solo Performance

  • WINNER: Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman
  • Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
  • Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
  • Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
  • Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

  • WINNER: Norah Jones – Visions
  • Aaron Lazar – Impossible Dream
  • Cyrille Aimée – À Fleur de Peau
  • Gregory Porter – Christmas Wish
  • Lake Street Dive – Good Together

Best Music Film

  • WINNER: Jon Batiste – American Symphony
  • June Carter Cash – June
  • Run-DMC – Kings From Queens
  • Steven Van Zandt – Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
  • Various Artists – The Greatest Night in Pop

Best Music Video

  • WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • A$AP Rocky – Tailor Swif
  • Charli XCX – 360
  • Eminem – Houdini
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Best Song Written for Visual Media

  • WINNER: Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away (From the Netflix Documentary “American Symphony”)
  • Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive (From The Tattooist of Auschwitz)
  • Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma (From Twisters: The Album)
  • *NSync & Justin Timberlake – Better Place (From Trolls Band Together)
  • Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now (From The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

  • WINNER: Winifred Phillips – Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
  • Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
  • John Paesano – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Pinar Toprak – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Wilbert Roget II – Star Wars Outlaws

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

  • WINNER: Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
  • Kris Bowers – The Color Purple
  • Laura Karpman – American Fiction
  • Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross – Shōgun
  • Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

  • WINNER: London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper – Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein
  • Various Artists – The Color Purple
  • Various Artists – Deadpool & Wolverine
  • Various Artists – Saltburn
  • Various Artists – Twisters: The Album

Best Alternative Music Album

  • WINNER: St. Vincent – All Born Screaming
  • Brittany Howard – What Now
  • Clairo – Charm
  • Kim Gordon – The Collective
  • Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God

Best Alternative Music Performance

  • WINNER: St. Vincent – Flea
  • Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
  • Fontaines D.C. – Starburster
  • Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
  • Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

Best Rock Song

  • WINNER: St. Vincent – Broken Man
  • The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
  • Green Day – Dilemma
  • Idles – Gift Horse
  • Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Best Rock Album

  • WINNER: The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds
  • The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
  • Fontaines D.C. – Romance
  • Green Day – Saviors
  • Idles – Tangk
  • Jack White – No Name
  • Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

Best Metal Performance

  • WINNER: Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
  • Judas Priest – Crown of Horns
  • Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy – Suffocate
  • Metallica – Screaming Suicide
  • Spiritbox – Cellar Door

Best Rock Performance

  • WINNER: The Beatles – Now and Then
  • The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
  • Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
  • Idles – Gift Horse
  • Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
  • St. Vincent – Broken Man

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

  • WINNER: Daniel Nigro
  • Alissia
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Ian Fitchuk
  • Mustard

Best Rap Song

  • WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
  • Glorilla – Yeah Glo!
  • Rapsody & Hit-Boy – Asteroids
  • ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti – Carnival

Best Rap Performance

  • WINNER: Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  • Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
  • Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
  • Doechii – Nissan Altima
  • Eminem – Houdini
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
  • Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

Best Melodic Rap Performance

  • WINNER: Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM
  • Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey – Spaghettii
  • Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You
  • Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani – Kehlani (Remix)
  • Latto – Big Mama

Best R&B Album

  • WINNER: Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)
  • Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
  • Lucky Daye – Algorithm
  • Muni Long – Revenge
  • Usher – Coming Home

Best Progressive R&B Album

  • WINNER: NxWorries – Why Lawd?
  • WINNER: Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You
  • Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World
  • Durand Bernarr – En Route
  • Kehlani – Crash

Best R&B Song

  • WINNER: SZA – Saturn
  • Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
  • Kehlani – After Hours
  • Muni Long – Ruined Me
  • Tems – Burning

Best Traditional R&B Performance

  • WINNER: Lucky Daye – That’s You
  • Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove
  • Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie
  • Marsha Ambrosius – Wet
  • Muni Long – Make Me Forget

Best R&B Performance

  • WINNER: Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET)
  • Chris Brown – Residuals
  • Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
  • Jhené Aiko – Guidance
  • SZA – Saturn

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

  • WINNER: Amy Allen
  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessi Alexander
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Raye

Best Comedy Album

  • WINNER: Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer
  • Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
  • Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
  • Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
  • Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Best Historical Album

  • WINNER: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial
  • Paul Robeson – Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings
  • Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía – Pepito y Paquito
  • Prince & the New Power Generation – Diamonds and Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)
  • Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews – The Sound of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Album Notes

  • WINNER: King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists – Centennial
  • Alice Coltrane – The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)
  • Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras – After Midnight
  • John Culshaw – John Culshaw – The Art of the Producer – The Early Years 1948-55
  • Various Artists – SONtrack Original de la Película “Al Son de Beno”

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

  • WINNER: John Lennon – Mind Games
  • Alpha Wolf – Half Living Things
  • Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (The Boxes of Lost at Sea)
  • Nirvana – In Utero
  • Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker – Unsuk Chin
  • 90 Day Men – We Blame Chicago

Best Recording Package

  • WINNER: Charli XCX – Brat
  • The Avett Brothers – The Avett Brothers
  • iWhoiWhoo – Pregnancy, Breakdown, and Disease
  • Kate Bush – Hounds of Love (Baskerville Edition)
  • The Muddy Basin Ramblers – Jug Band Millionaire
  • Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
  • William Clark Green – Baker Hotel

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

  • WINNER: Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration
  • Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra
  • Dolly Parton – Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
  • George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow
  • Various Artists – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words

Best Children’s Music Album

  • WINNER: Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – ¡Brillo, Brillo!
  • Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids – World Wide Playdate
  • John Legend – My Favorite Dream
  • Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats – Creciendo
  • Rock for Children – Solid Rock Revival

Best Tropical Latin Album

  • WINNER: Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)
  • Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 – Radio Güira
  • Kiki Valera – Vacilón Santiaguero
  • Marc Anthony – Muevense
  • Sheila E. – Bailar

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

  • WINNER: Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol. 1
  • Chiquis – Diamantes
  • Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
  • Peso Pluma – Éxodo

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

  • WINNER: Rawayana – ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?
  • Cimafunk – Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
  • El David Aguilar – Compita del Destino
  • Mon Laferte – Autopoiética
  • Nathy Peluso – Grasa

Best Contemporary Blues Album

  • WINNER: Ruthie Foster – Mileage
  • Antonio Vergara – The Fury
  • Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
  • Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve
  • Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour – Friendlytown

Best Traditional Blues Album

  • WINNER: Taj Mahal – Swingin’: Live at the Church in Tulsa
  • Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Struck Down
  • Little Feat – Sam’s Place
  • Sue Foley – One Guitar Woman

Best American Roots Performance

  • WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – Lighthouse
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds Featuring Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood
  • Nothing in Rambling
  • Rhiannon Giddens – The Ballad of Sally Anne
  • Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve

Best Roots Gospel Album

  • WINNER: Cory Henry – Church
  • Authentic Unlimited – The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2
  • The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Rhapsody
  • Mark D. Conklin – The Gospel According to Mark
  • The Nelons – Loving You

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

  • WINNER: Doe – Heart of a Human
  • Brandon Lake – Coat of Many Colors
  • Elevation Worship – When Wind Meets Fire
  • Forrest Frank – Child of God
  • Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – The Maverick Way Complete

Best Gospel Album

  • WINNER: CeCe Winans – More Than This
  • Karen Clark Sheard – Still Karen
  • Kirk Franklin – Father’s Day
  • Melvin Crispell III – Covered Vol. 1
  • Ricky Dillard – Choirmaster II (Live)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

  • WINNER: CeCe Winans – That’s My King
  • Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson Featuring CeCe Winans – Holy Forever (Live)
  • Elevation Worship Featuring Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore – Praise
  • Honor & Glory & Disciple – Firm Foundation (He Won’t)
  • Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore – In the Name of Jesus
  • Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore Featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard – In the Room

Best Gospel Performance/Song

  • WINNER: Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton Featuring Jonathan
  • Doe – Holy Hands
  • Melvin Crispell III – Yesterday
  • Ricky Dillard – Hold On (Live)
  • McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr – One Hallelujah
  • Yolanda Adams – Church Doors

Best Regional Roots Music Album

  • WINNER: Kalani Pe’a – Kuini
  • Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux – Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
  • New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty – Live at the 2024 New Orleans Jazz &
  • Heritage Festival
  • The Rumble – Stories From the Battlefield
  • Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul – 25 Back to My Roots

Best Folk Album

  • WINNER: Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Woodland
  • Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
  • American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
  • Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
  • Madi Diaz – Weird Faith

Best Bluegrass Album

  • WINNER: Billy Strings – Live Vol. 1
  • Bronwyn Keith-Hynes – I Built a World
  • Dan Tyminski – Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman
  • The Del McCoury Band – Songs of Love and Life
  • Sister Sadie – No Fear
  • Tony Trischka – Earl Jam

Best Americana Album

  • WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – Trail of Flowers
  • Charley Crockett – $10 Cowboy
  • Maggie Rose – No One Gets Out Alive
  • Sarah Jarosz – Polaroid Lovers
  • T Bone Burnett – The Other Side
  • Waxahatchee – Tigers Blood

Best American Roots Song

  • WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming
  • Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
  • Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple – All in Good Time
  • Mark Knopfler – Ahead of the Game
  • Shemekia Copeland – Blame It on Eve

Best Americana Performance

  • WINNER: Sierra Ferrell – American Dreaming
  • Beyoncé – Ya Ya
  • Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – Empty Trainload of Sky
  • Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves – Don’t Do Me Good
  • Madison Cunningham – Subtitles
  • Sarah Jarosz – Runaway Train
