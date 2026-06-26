Raveena Tandon praised co-star Akshay Kumar on their reunion for 'Welcome to the Jungle' after 22 years. She said his hardworking and dedicated nature has not changed, and he deserves all his success because he works incredibly hard for it.

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar reunited on the big screen after nearly 22 years for the film 'Welcome to the Jungle', which hit theatres on Friday. In an interview with ANI, Raveen Tandon was all praises for Akshay Kumar, calling him one of the most "hardworking and dedicated" artists on the set.

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Recalling her prior collaborations, Raveen highlighted that despite the passage of time, Akshay's dedication and work ethic remain unchanged. Raveena Tandon said, "I think it was great working with him after so many years. Nothing has changed in him. He is hardworking and dedicated. He is so involved that you can see the hard work. He deserves all the success that he gets because he really works hard for it. He doesn't get it easily. He really, really works hard. I mean, no one would be as dedicated on set as he was."

A look back at their iconic collaborations

Raveena and Akshay have worked in numerous movies, including 'Mohra', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khilaadi', 'Daava', 'Keemat: They Are Back', 'Barood' and 'Daava'. Among many collaborations between the duo, 'Mohra' and 'Khiladiyon Ka Khilaadi' are two of the blockbusters at the box office.

Mohra (1994)

Mohra was released in 1994. It was directed by Rajiv Rai and also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Suniel Shetty in the lead roles.

Khiladiyon Ka Khilaadi (1996)

As for another blockbuster, 'Khiladiyon Ka Khilaadi', the film was released in 1996. It was directed by Umesh Mehra. Apart from the lead duo, the film also starred Rekha in the lead role.

About 'Welcome to the Jungle'

The duo's last collaboration was in 2004 for the films 'Police Force: An Inside Story' and Aan: Men At Work.' 22 years later, the duo have reunited for the movie 'Welcome to the Jungle'. It was directed by Ahmed Khan.

Apart from Akshay and Raveena, the ensemble cast includes Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jala, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara and Bhagya Bhanushali.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by AA Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.

The 'Welcome' franchise history

The first instalment starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. It was released in 2007.

The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee. (ANI)