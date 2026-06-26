Kangana Ranaut reacted to the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, saying parents shouldn't be blamed. Meanwhile, CM Devendra Fadnavis met the victim's family and assured them of swift justice and the harshest punishment for the guilty.

Kangana Ranaut on Pune Businessman's Murder

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the alleged murder of 26-year-old Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal. In an Instagram post, Kangana weighed in on the ongoing case, saying that parents should not be held responsible for the actions of their children. She also raised concerns about the influence of social media, artificial intelligence, and peer pressure in shaping young minds. "These days just looking at the families, homes or parents you can never be sure about sanskars of the children, what is more important is that who is programming them? Who they spend time with, what are their influences on SM/AI or real life. Parents can not be blamed because people are living so many parallel lives, people carefully build desirable perception of themselves because it is all about how they are seen not how they feel or who they really are, so families can not be judged for children actions," she wrote.

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Ketan Agarwal died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort near Pune. Police are investigating it as a suspected murder case. His fiancee, Siya Goyal, and her friend, Chetan Chaudhary, have been arrested and are currently in police custody as the probe continues.

CM Fadnavis Assures Family of Swift Justice

Meanwhile, on Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met with the victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, in Pune on Friday to address the family's plea for swift justice. During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed deep sympathy for the grieving family and reaffirmed the government's stance on the incident.

"We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment," the Chief Minister stated, assuring the family that his administration would leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice. In a post on X, the office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra shared, "In the case of the tragic murder of Ketan Agarwal that took place in the rural area of Lonavala, Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today in Pune and demanded justice for his son. We are committed to ensuring that the guilty in this case receive the harshest punishment. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured them at this time that no stone will be left unturned in delivering justice to the family." (ANI)