Anshula Kapoor wished her brother Arjun Kapoor on his birthday by sharing a video of their childhood pictures. In a heartfelt note, she called him her 'first friend' and 'loudest cheerleader', wishing him a kinder life and a lighter heart.

Anshula Kapoor extended a heartwarming birthday wish to her elder brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, pouring her heart out on social media. Anshula shared an adorable video on Instagram, featuring rare childhood pictures with her brother, along with a couple of their recent snaps.

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Anshula Kapoor's Heartfelt Message

Anshula playfully mentioned how she has always lived in a world with her brother around. Calling Arjun her "loudest cheerleader" and the "first" of many, Anshula wrote, "Happy birthday to my first friend, my first wrestling companion but also my first protector, my first safe place & my loudest cheerleader @arjunkapoor. I don't remember a world before you, and I honestly can't imagine one without you. Every version of me has had the privilege of being your little sister, and I wouldn't want it any other way."

She wished a kinder life for her brother, with a lighter heart, more smiles, and closer dreams. Anshula also thanked her brother for completing her in various ways. "My wish for you this year is simple: that life is as kind to you as you've always been to the people you love. That your heart feels lighter, your dreams feel closer, your smile comes easier, and you never forget just how deeply you're loved. Thank you for always having my back and for making life louder, funnier, safer, and fuller in a million ways you'll probably never even realize. Love you bhai, always," she concluded.

Reacting to the post, Arjun Kapoor adored his sister as he commented, "Love u to infinity (emoji) and beyond." The actor also received heartfelt birthday wishes from his fans, friends and family members. Cousins Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor also shared rare childhood pictures to wish Arjun on his birthday.

Kapoor Family's Wedding Celebrations

Notably, the Kapoor family has been busy with the wedding celebrations of Anshula Kapoor and her fiance Rohan Thakkar. The couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities on Sunday, June 21, with close family members and friends in attendance. Several members of the Kapoor family joined the celebrations and shared glimpses from the intimate gathering on social media.

Arjun Kapoor shared pictures from the event and wrote, "Ansh, we're just getting started!!! One evening in & I already know this time is going to fly by way too fast, so excited & happy for the both of you!!! I can't wait for the celebrations to begin."

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also seen at the celebrations in traditional outfits.

The couple had their Gor Dhana ceremony in a private celebration on October 2 last year, attended by close friends and family members. (ANI)