Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple has opened for the Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Authorities have introduced enhanced sanitation, free toilets, and life insurance for devotees, expecting nearly 30,000 visitors daily.

Sabarimala Temple Commences Annual Mandala Makaravilakku Pilgrimage

Pathanamthitta (Keralam) [India], November 16 (ANI): The sacred Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Pathanamthitta district opened its doors on Monday, marking the commencement of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season. Devotees thronged the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple in large numbers after the gate was opened amid high security. The first phase of the pilgrimage runs from November 16 to December 27, concluding with the Mandala Pooja.

Prior to the gate opening of the Sabarimala Temple for the Mandalam pilgrimage season, Travancore Devaswom Board President K. Jayakumar shared the detailed list of the preparations made by the temple authorities for the devotees. While talking to ANI, K Jayakumar said, "Today, 24,000 devotees have already booked online, and with spot bookings, nearly 30,000 people might turn up. Our entire focus is on cleanliness and protecting devotees from exploitation. With Clean Kerala, we removed 250 tons of accumulated waste and introduced waste segregation. We have made toilets free, mandated price lists and issued strict notices to Viri shed contractors against overcharging. For the first time, we have also introduced a ₹2 lakh life insurance cover with LIC for devotees, while ensuring sufficient stocks of Appam and Aravana."

The shrine will reopen on December 30 for the Makaravilakku festival, scheduled for January 14, 2027, before closing for the season on January 20. Devotees were seen waiting in long queues to enter the temple and offer prayers to Lord Ayyappa. (ANI)