Saba Pataudi recently addressed social media claims suggesting Kareena Kapoor Khan only acknowledges her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan. Known for her grace and composure, Saba responded with maturity

Saba Pataudi, daughter of the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, is known for her elegance, philanthropy, and strong presence in social circles. Kareena Kapoor Khan, a leading Bollywood actress, is celebrated for her versatile performances, style, and influential presence in the film industry.

A few days ago, a controversial comment made by a user on social media surfaced, stating that Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recognizes her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan but doesn't engage with Saba Pataudi. This comment drew attention online, and fans were soon talking about Pataudi-Kapoor family dynamics.

Saba Pataudi Breaks Silence On Kareena Kapoor Only Acknowledges Soha Ali Khan

Saba Pataudi, being the cool, calm, and collected person that she is, gave one of the most matured and understanding replies: "What others do is not in my hands. I focus on my own relationships and happiness." With this response, many have since praised her for her tact and positivity, showing that she does not indulge in uncalled-for controversies.

Fans Praise Her Dignity

Social media users have also lauded Saba for gracefully dealing with the matter. Many of the comments highlighted that she has chosen to rise above baseless claims while respecting her family. The fans believe that her response sets an example for dealing with trolling and insults in the digitally challenged epoch.

The Kapoor-Pataudi Matrix

It's no secret that the Kareena Kapoor and Pataudi families are very closely knit, treating other members of the family as extended ones who support each other's ventures in every professional and personal way. Public speculation regarding the bias of families is often rumored, but such insiders say that those close are tottering strong amid social media unfounded din.

Future Prospects

This is a reminder from Saba Pataudi that family relationships are personal issues that cannot be decided by some online user. Instead of being caught in negative drama, she chose grace and positivity, making quite an impression on many fans and followers.