Legendary playback singer S Janaki, known as the 'Nightingale of South India,' passed away at 88. Celebrities from the South film industry, including Trisha Krishnan and Rajinikanth, extended their condolences and tributes for the veteran singer.

Tributes have been pouring in for playback singer S Janaki after the veteran singer passed away on Saturday. Celebrities from the South film industry extended their condolences and tributes across social media platforms, remembering S Janaki's rich legacy and contribution to the world of music.

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Film Fraternity Mourns S Janaki

Actor Trisha Krishnan penned an emotional note, remembering the late singer. "Carrying your name in one of my most special films will forever be one of the greatest honours of my life.But knowing you and being loved by you is something I'll cherish forever.Thank you for your hugs,your kindness,your laughter and for always reminding me that the greatest artists are the humblest souls.Your voice will live forever. Rest peacefully Janaki Amma. I will miss you terribly," Trisha wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaqnMMeEyCY/

Superstar Rajinikanth extended his homage on X, praying for the departed soul. "May her soul, who delighted generations of people with her honey-sweet voice, attain peace. #JanakiAmma," he wrote. https://x.com/rajinikanth/status/2075967337195520158

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty mourned the passing of the veteran singer, noting how her voice touched millions across generations. The actor wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of S.Janaki Amma. Her voice was a timeless legacy that touched millions of hearts across generations. Rest in peace, #SJanaki Amma." https://x.com/shetty_rishab/status/2076129794350285262

Actor Chiranjeevi expressed deep shock as he mourned her passing on social media. He remembered how she largely contributed to his career with her music. "The news of Janakamma garu's passing has deeply shaken my heart. In my cinematic journey, she lent her unparalleled voice to countless unforgettable songs. It was her voice that breathed life into the many emotions we brought to life on screen. Behind so many songs that audiences fondly remember from my career lies Janakamma garu's sweet voice. Every time those songs play, those days... those memories... come alive once again before my eyes," a part of his tweet read. https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/2075966577372283277

Remembering S Janaki, the actor-politician, wrote, "The song will forever keep resounding. Where shall I seek that love, Mother? An inconsolable sorrow exists for many. My deepest condolences to them all." https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/2075967317788475767

Singer Rajesh Krishnan spoke to the media and paid his tributes, saying, "We truly have lost a legend...she's always there in our memories. I had the opportunity of singing a few lovely duets with her and also to be a co-judge...she was really a child despite her learnedness and talent. She was very encouraging and simple."

Film producer Boney Kapoor also offered his final tributes to S Janaki and wrote, "The voice that gave life to countless emotions has fallen silent, but its echo will resonate for generations. Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma--the timeless Nightingale of South India. For over six decades, she touched millions of hearts with a voice that could express joy, love, devotion, longing, and sorrow with unmatched grace. Her songs transcended languages, generations, and borders, becoming an inseparable part of India's musical heritage. India has lost one of its greatest musical treasures." https://x.com/BoneyKapoor/status/2075977597557866498

Political Leaders Pay Homage

On the other hand, politicians also joined the line of tributes for the veteran singer, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Nightingale Falls Silent

Legendary playback singer S Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," passed away at the age of 88 at Apollo Hospital in Mysuru after suffering age-related health complications. She had been admitted to the hospital in the early hours of the day after her health deteriorated.

As per the Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, press release, she was admitted on July 11 at 12:49 pm. "Despite intense medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, she suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment," reads the press release.

She was laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday in Mysuru, Karnataka.

A Six-Decade Musical Journey

Born on April 23, 1938, S Janaki recorded more than 48,000 songs in over 20 languages during a career spanning six decades, earning numerous national and state honours, including the Padma Bhushan. Her death marks the end of an era in Indian music, leaving behind a timeless legacy that continues to resonate across generations. (ANI)