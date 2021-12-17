  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rust Shooting: Warrant against Alec Baldwin’s phone issued; here is why

    The investigating officer of the ‘Rust’ shooting incident which killed Halyna Hutchins, have sought permission to seize Alec Baldwin’s mobile phone.

    Rust Shooting Warrant against Alec Baldwin phone issued here is why drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 17, 2021, 1:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    More trouble seems to come in the way of actor Alec Baldwin as a search warrant has been issued for his cellphone in regard to the investigation of the fatal shooting incident of a cinematographer on the sets of the movie ‘Rust’. As per the court documents that were filed in the case on Thursday in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, the search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone and an affidavit were submitted nearly two weeks after the prosecutor said that some of the individuals who handled guns on the sets might have to face criminal charges. The shooting incident had killed Halyna Hutchins.

    Those investigating the matter have made a request to confiscate Alec Baldwin’s iPhone for the purpose of examining the email correspondence, text messages, browser activity, social network activities etc. These details were mentioned in the seven-page affidavit that was submitted to the court.

    It was during the rehearsal of a particular scene when the gun which Alec Baldwin was holding, went off, killing Halyna Hutchins. It has also been alleged that the scene Alec Baldwin was shooting at the time of the incident, did not require the use of a gun. The film’s crew has been accused of negligence for not checking the gun.

    ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin on Rust tragedy; says, 'The trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger'

    Meanwhile, a case was also filed against Alec Baldwin for “recklessly firing the gun. The actor was sued by Mamie Mitchell, a script supervisor who was present at the time of the incident, and also claimed that there was no requirement of a gun in the shooting scene.

    Recently, Alec Baldwin gave a long interview denying all charges pressed against him. The actor said that he never pulled the trigger of the gun, further denying the responsibility of the shooting.

    ALSO READ: Alec Baldwin SUED for Rust Shooting; lawsuit alleges him of recklessly firing a gun

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2021, 1:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Proud moment for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, watch RCB

    Proud moment for Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone as 83 trailer lights up Burj Khalifa, WATCH

    How I Met Your Father trailer Fans call Hilary Duff Kim Cattrall starrer CRINGEY INSULTING drb

    How I Met Your Father trailer: Fans call Hilary Duff, Kim Cattrall starrer show ‘CRINGEY, INSULTING’

    Alia Bhatt disobeyed quarantine rules; BMC to file FIR against Brahmastra actor (Details Inside) RCB

    Alia Bhatt disobeyed quarantine rules; BMC to file FIR against Brahmastra actor (Details Inside)

    Pushpa The Rise movie review Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna movie gets mixed reviews from audiences drb

    Pushpa: The Rise movie review: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's movie gets mixed reviews from audiences

    Spider Man No Way Home You CANT miss Zendaya message for boyfriend Tom Holland drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: You CAN’T miss Zendaya’s message for boyfriend Tom Holland

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 BJP to hold mega rally with Nishad Party in Lucknow today gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP to hold mega rally with Nishad Party in Lucknow today

    Mohanlal Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea on OTT: Here are 7 reasons to watch it NOW RCB

    Mohanlal's Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea on OTT: Here are 7 reasons to watch it NOW

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi holds breakfast meet with 40 MPs from Uttar Pradesh at his residence

    Cryptocurrency market mayhem: Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu tank in last 24 hours

    Cryptocurrency market mayhem: Prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu tank in last 24 hours

    North Korea bans laughing drinking for 10 days on Kim Jong il 10th death anniversary gcw

    North Korea bans laughing, drinking for 10 days on Kim Jong-il's 10th death anniversary

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon