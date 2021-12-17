Rust Shooting: Warrant against Alec Baldwin’s phone issued; here is why

More trouble seems to come in the way of actor Alec Baldwin as a search warrant has been issued for his cellphone in regard to the investigation of the fatal shooting incident of a cinematographer on the sets of the movie ‘Rust’. As per the court documents that were filed in the case on Thursday in the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, the search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone and an affidavit were submitted nearly two weeks after the prosecutor said that some of the individuals who handled guns on the sets might have to face criminal charges. The shooting incident had killed Halyna Hutchins.

Those investigating the matter have made a request to confiscate Alec Baldwin’s iPhone for the purpose of examining the email correspondence, text messages, browser activity, social network activities etc. These details were mentioned in the seven-page affidavit that was submitted to the court.

It was during the rehearsal of a particular scene when the gun which Alec Baldwin was holding, went off, killing Halyna Hutchins. It has also been alleged that the scene Alec Baldwin was shooting at the time of the incident, did not require the use of a gun. The film’s crew has been accused of negligence for not checking the gun.

Meanwhile, a case was also filed against Alec Baldwin for “recklessly firing the gun. The actor was sued by Mamie Mitchell, a script supervisor who was present at the time of the incident, and also claimed that there was no requirement of a gun in the shooting scene.

Recently, Alec Baldwin gave a long interview denying all charges pressed against him. The actor said that he never pulled the trigger of the gun, further denying the responsibility of the shooting.

