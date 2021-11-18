  • Facebook
    Alec Baldwin SUED for Rust Shooting; lawsuit alleges him of recklessly firing a gun

    The actor has been sued by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, saying that she has suffered mental trauma and injury in her nervous system because of the incident wherein Baldwin was not required to fire a gun as per the script.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 18, 2021, 2:38 PM IST
    Troubles have increased for Alec Baldwin after a lawsuit has been filed against him on Wednesday, alleging Baldwin of recklessly firing a gun. The lawsuit read that without any mention of a firing in the script, he shot the gun killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza on the sets of the film ‘Rust’. 

    The lawsuit has been filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell. She said that the script had no mention of the “gun being discharged: by either Alec Baldwin or anyone else.  This is the second suit that has been slapped over the unfortunate shooting incident, whereas more suits are expected soon.

    ALSO READ: Man who gave Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin the prop gun was sacked earlier over weapon safety: Report

    The suit has been filed in the Los Angeles Supreme Court, naming several defendants which includes the star and producer of the film, Alec Baldwin; assistant director David Halls who handed the gun to Baldwin, and Hanna Gutierrez Reed. Hannah was the in-charge of the weapons of the film’s sets. 

    Mamie Mitchell is represented by her attorney, Gloria Allred. The two held a conference on Wednesday in Los Angeles. The main focus of the lawsuit lies in Alec Baldwin's actions. Mitchell, in her suit, said that she was standing barely four feet from the deceased, Halyan Hutchins when Baldwin fired the gun. The incident took place Bonanza Creek Ranch, inside a small church, last month on October 21.

    ALSO READ: Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin was rehearsing scene, pointed prop gun at camera before fatal shot: Report

    The suit further said that there were three scenes of Alec Baldwin to be shot – one that focus on his eyes, the other on the bloodstain on his shoulder, and the third shot to be filmed was on his torso where Baldwin pulls the from a holster. It further added that there was no requirement for Baldwin to point the gun towards the two victims, and fire, alleging that Baldwin also violated the protocol of not checking the gun before. 

    Mamie Mitchell also alleged that Alec Baldwin “chose to play Russian roulette” by firing the gun. She has sought punitive damages and compensation, saying that she has suffered from “mental trauma” and well as an ‘injury to her nervous system.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2021, 2:38 PM IST
