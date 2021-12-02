Alec Baldwin on Rust tragedy; says, 'The trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger'

In Alec Baldwin's first big interview since the Rust tragedy in October, the actor said he has "no idea" how a live round had gotten onto the film set.

In an interview with a media house, Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin claims that he did not pull the trigger on the gun that murdered cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the first time we've heard him make the new claim, and it raises a slew of further questions.

The tragedy happened in October; the actor also said he has no idea how a live round had gone onto the set of the low-budget Western in New Mexico. With George Stephanopoulos, on ABC's 20/20, the 63-year-old actor gave his first big interview since the deadly accident on the set of the film Rust. The interview teaser was out a few hours ago, and the full video will be released on December 02 at 8 pm (ET). The interview will be shown on Hulu.

In the teaser video, which was just 2 mins, host George Stephanopoulos probes Alec Baldwin with questions many wanted to ask the actor. And it looked that Alec seems to reply to much of it, emotionally.

According to reports, Alec Baldwin informed George that he had no idea how to live ammo ended up on the set of the film Rust. Baldwin said, “Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled, I didn’t pull the trigger." To which George responds, “So you didn’t pull the trigger?” Baldwin tells him, “No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger, never."

"Even now, I find it hard to believe," says a teary Baldwin in the teaser video. He also added, "It just doesn't seem real to me." "I think back, and I think of 'what could I have done?'



