Italy's Taormina Film Festival will feature the world premiere of 'Bear Country,' an action thriller reuniting Russell Crowe with director Derrick Borte. Jane Campion will preside over the jury, and Helen Mirren will receive a lifetime achievement award.

Italy's Taormina Film Festival will host the world premiere of Australian action thriller 'Bear Country' that reunites Russell Crowe with 'Unhinged' director Derrick Borte, reported Variety.

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High-Profile Jury and Honorees

According to the outlet, the fest's chief Tiziana Rocca on Saturday also announced a high-caliber jury panel comprising Holly Hunter, costume designer Miyako Bellizzi, casting director Francine Maisler, breakout director Akinola Davies Jr. ("My Father's Shadow"), Amazon MGM Studios' head of global marketing Sue Kroll, and Italian actor/director Pietro Castellitto. Jane Campion is presiding over the jury, and Helen Mirren will receive a lifetime achievement award, as previously announced.

'Bear Country' Details

"Bear Country," in which Crowe portrays Manco Kapak, a veteran club owner whose plans for a peaceful retirement with his girlfriend are derailed when a masked assailant robs his establishment, will bow as a special event in Taormina's ancient Greek theatre, reported Variety. Besides Crowe, the film stars Luke Evans, Teresa Palmer, Nina Dobrev and Aaron Paul. Most of the key cast are expected to attend.

The film is produced by Jeffrey Greenstein and Mark Fasano and distributed in Italy by Gianluca Curti's Minerva Pictures, reported Variety.

Festival Director on 72nd Edition

"This edition celebrates great cinema through outstanding personalities, authoritative artistic visions, and an increasingly open dialogue between cultures and generations," Rocca said in a statement.

Taormina Fest Sections and Dates

The fest is divided into four sections: The International Feature Film Competition; the Out of Competition section; Special Events at the Ancient Theatre; and the new Short Film Competition section, featuring films shot in Sicily that aim to promote the region, reported Variety. The 72nd edition of Taormina will run June 10-14. The full lineup will be announced in early June. (ANI)