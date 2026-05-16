As Vicky Kaushal turns 38, he receives a heartwarming birthday wish from his father, action director Sham Kaushal. The actor is also set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming epic 'Love and War' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has turned a year older (38) today, receiving an outpouring of birthday wishes from his fans, friends, and family alike. Vicky's father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, also shared a warm birthday wish, penning a special message for his son.

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"Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. May God's blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe.... Jor di jhappi," Sham Kaushal wrote on Instagram.

He attached a picture of himself sharing a candid moment with Vicky at what appears to be their residence.

Reacting to the post, the 'Uri' actor commented, "Love you Dad." Many others, including Katrina Kaif, also showered love on the post.

Vicky's brother, Sunny Kaushal, also dropped a sweet birthday wish for him.

"Happy birthday Meri jaan," Sunny wrote alongside a playful picture of the brothers.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War', which will hit the theatres on January 21, 2027.

The project has been mounted on a grand scale and is being billed as Bhansali's most ambitious romantic drama to date.

'Love and War' will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The movie will mark Vicky Kaushal's first project with Bhansali.

'Love and War' was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga 'Love & War.' See you at the movies." (ANI)