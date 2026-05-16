Ajay Devgn has shifted the release date of 'Dhamaal 4' to July 17, 2026, to avoid a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome To The Jungle', which is set to release on June 26, 2026. The decision was made in mutual agreement.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar Avert Major Box Office Clash

Ajay Devgn's 'Dhamaal 4' and Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome To The Jungle' will not face a clash at the box office. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Ajay Devgn has decided to shift the release date of Dahmaal 4 from July 3 to July 17 to avoid the clash with 'Welcome To The Jungle'.

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In a post on X, Adarsh wrote, "BreakingNews... 'DHAMAAL 4' - 'WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE': AJAY DEVGN - AKSHAY KUMAR CLASH AVERTED... In a gesture of mutual respect and smart business planning, #AjayDevgn has decided to shift the release date of #Dhamaal4 to 17 July 2026 [earlier scheduled for 3 July 2026]. "

"#AjayDevgn and #AkshayKumar reportedly spoke and mutually agreed to give both films - #Dhamaal4 and #WelcomeToTheJungle - the clear theatrical run they deserve, while also ensuring audiences get to enjoy two full-scale madcap entertainers the way they are meant to be experienced on the big screen. While #WelcomeToTheJungle arrives in cinemas on 26 June 2026, #Dhamaal4 will now release on 17 July 2026, thereby giving #WTTJ a healthy three-week window at the boxoffice," he added.

An official announcement from the makers of both films regarding their release is still awaited.

About 'Welcome To The Jungle'

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, the film is set for a global theatrical release on June 26, 2026. 'Welcome To The Jungle' features an extensive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Vindu Dara Singh, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, Bhagya Bhanushali, and others.

The original 'Welcome' released in 2007 featured Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal, and was directed by Anees Bazmee. Its sequel, 'Welcome Back', released in 2015, starred John Abraham and Shruti Haasan.

About 'Dhamaal 4'

On the other hand, directed by Indra Kumar, 'Dhamaal 4' features an ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. (ANI)