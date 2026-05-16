Kamal Haasan met Tamil Nadu's new CM Vijay and submitted six demands for the film industry. These include a state OTT, production incentives, abolition of local body tax, an anti-piracy team, 5 shows per day, and an 8-week OTT window.

Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan on Saturday met with Tamil Nadu's newly elected Chief Minister Vijay. Taking to X, Kamal Haasan shared pictures from his insightful meeting with Vijay.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the meeting, Haasan handed over to him a list of key demands related to the development of the Tamil film industry. "Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ , and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride. I have submitted to him 6 important demands, emphasizing that the Tamil Nadu government's support and embrace are essential for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May goodness flourish," he posted.

Kamal Haasan's Demands for Film Industry

In a separate post, he uploaded a document detailing the demands he had submitted to Vijay. He requested the Government of Tamil Nadu to "launch a state-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences can access Tamil cinema, independent films and documentaries, at affordable and subsidised rates."

Haasan also requested the Government of Tamil Nadu to "introduce a production incentive of up to 10 per cent of the budget for Indian films that complete more than 50 per cent of their shooting in Tamil Nadu. This will restore Tamil Nadu as India's leading film production hub while also generating employment and promoting tourism across the state."

"Abolition of Local Body Entertainment Tax - In view of rising production, distribution, and theatre operating costs, I request the abolition of the Local Body Entertainment Tax levied at 4%. This relief will greatly help the Tamil film industry. Formation of a Strong Anti-Piracy Team - Piracy destroys the hard work and investment of thousands of artists, technicians, producers. I request the creation of a dedicated anti-piracy enforcement team within the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Department to protect Tamil cinema with powers to enforce real time takedowns of pirated content," his document read.

"Permission for 5 Shows per Day - I request the Government to permit theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen 5 shows per day for all films. This will improve theatre revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector. Mandatory 8-Week OTT Window - To protect theatres, I request the Government to regulate and make an 8-week OTT release window mandatory for all films released in Tamil Nadu, enabling theatre owners and distributors to sustain themselves," Haasan mentioned.

C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state on May 10, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice." (ANI)