Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has endorsed John Abraham as his top choice for the next James Bond, praising his 'cool shaken not stirred persona'. Humbled by the praise, Abraham playfully said he would start practising his martini order immediately.

Shekhar Kapur's Pick for 007

At a time when the search for the next James Bond has intensified, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has voted for his top choice after Hollywood's Daniel Craig. Taking to his X handle, Shekhar Kapur shared that actor John Abraham would be perfect as the next 007. "As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool 'shaken not stirred' persona and certainly good actor with the 'Bond Charm'," he wrote.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As the search of the next Bond heats up, my vote for the next James Bond after Daniel Craig would be John Abraham. He has the cool ‘shaken not stirred’ persona and certainly good actor with the ‘Bond Charm’ By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw… — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) May 16, 2026 The filmmaker also noted, "By the way Daniel Craig was cast as James Bond after the producers saw him in my film Elizabeth."

John Abraham's Humbled Response

Shekhar Kapur's tweet quickly caught the attention, including that of John Abraham himself. Humbled by Kapur's appreciation, John replied, "Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur. Truly humbled by your words and encouragement. Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him... this means a lot to me." The actor playfully added, "As for Bond... I'll happily start practising my martini order immediately. Shaken, not stirred."

Thank you so much Sir @shekharkapur Truly humbled by your words and encouragement. Coming from someone who not only redefined storytelling but also had the instinct to spot Daniel Craig before the world saw Bond in him… this means a lot to me. As for Bond… I’ll happily start… https://t.co/eQCOxnQmaE — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 16, 2026

Official Search for Next James Bond Begins

Meanwhile, the search for the next James Bond is officially underway. Amazon MGM Studios has started auditioning actors to play the iconic British spy, with acclaimed casting director Nina Gold joining the process to help find Daniel Craig's successor. Confirming the development, Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement, "The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon MGM Studios (@amazonmgmstudios)

Casting Process Details

According to sources familiar with the production, auditions for the role of Ian Fleming's super-spy began in recent weeks. Gold, known for her work on major global franchises, has been enlisted to identify the actor who can bring both "suaveness and danger" to the role of 007, as per Variety.

New Film's Creative Team

The upcoming 26th James Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, best known for the 'Dune' films, 'Arrival' and 'Sicario.' The film is being produced by Amy Pascal of the 'Spider-Man' franchise and David Heyman, who produced the 'Harry Potter' series. 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight is writing the screenplay, while Tanya Lapointe is attached as executive producer. (ANI)