Actor and BJP member Rupali Ganguly is under fire for wishing PM Modi was a 'dictator.' Her comment was a reaction to a viral video of a minor protester at Jantar Mantar, triggering widespread criticism from social media users.

Social Media Reacts Soon after her post, several social media users lashed out at the actor for her remarks. One user wrote, "Monisha beta inciting hate against 12 year old girls is too fascist," referring to Rupali's popular character from the television show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Another user took a dig at her statement and wrote, "Monisha Beta, Go back to school and relearn your Civics lessons. Also read up History to learn about the Nazis, Mussolini, Idi Amin and others! Wishing for a Dictatorship is SOOOO Down Market and Middle Class!" Protest Video and Apology The row comes after the incident involving the minor girl at the student-led protest in Delhi. The girl later appeared in an apology video, saying she had gone to the protest with her friends after visiting Connaught Place and was influenced by people around her who were raising abusive slogans against the Prime Minister. She said she regretted her actions. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Actor and BJP member Rupali Ganguly has come under criticism on social media after her 'dictator' comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the recent protests over NEET and other paper leak issues.The controversy began after a video from a student protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar went viral. In the clip, a minor girl is seen asking people to "slap" Prime Minister Modi instead of abusing him, before acting it out with his photograph and a slipper. Reacting to the video, Rupali called for action against those insulting the Prime Minister and wrote, "Insulting the PM like this must have repercussions!!! I really wish he was a dictator!!!" Take a look Insulting the PM like this must have repercussions!!! I really wish he was a dictator!!! — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) August 4, 2026Soon after her post, several social media users lashed out at the actor for her remarks. One user wrote, "Monisha beta inciting hate against 12 year old girls is too fascist," referring to Rupali's popular character from the television show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Another user took a dig at her statement and wrote, "Monisha Beta, Go back to school and relearn your Civics lessons. Also read up History to learn about the Nazis, Mussolini, Idi Amin and others! Wishing for a Dictatorship is SOOOO Down Market and Middle Class!"The row comes after the incident involving the minor girl at the student-led protest in Delhi. The girl later appeared in an apology video, saying she had gone to the protest with her friends after visiting Connaught Place and was influenced by people around her who were raising abusive slogans against the Prime Minister. She said she regretted her actions. (ANI)